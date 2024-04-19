Best Internet Providers in Hillsboro, Oregon

What is the best internet provider in Hillsboro, Oregon?

HiLight is the best internet service provider in Hillsboro. The city owns and operates the fiber network, so it can offer gig speeds at unusually affordable rates. It doesn’t have any ultra-cheap plans available -- prices start at $55 per month for 1,000Mbps upload and download speeds -- but you’ll get incredible value for the price.

Even though its speeds go up to 10,000Mbps, HiLight isn’t technically the fastest internet provider in Hillsboro. That title goes to Ziply Fiber, which offers jaw-dropping speeds up to 50,000Mbps. That’s beyond overkill for most people, but Ziply also offers the cheapest plans in the area at $20 per month. Xfinity is another good option for cheap internet in Hillsboro: Prices also start at $20 monthly, but they increase significantly on all plans after one or two years.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Hillsboro across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Hillsboro. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Hillsboro, Oregon

3 Internet providers SORT BY Recommended

Connection Fiber Speed range 1,000 - 10,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $300 per month HiLight Best internet provider in Hillsboro, OR Our take - HiLight, a combination of Hillsboro and the “lightning” fast speeds you can expect, is a fiber network owned and operated by the city. Like other municipal broadband networks, HiLight can keep costs low and speeds fast. Plans start at $55 per month for symmetrical 1,000Mbps speeds; for comparison, the same speeds cost $60 monthly from Ziply Fiber in the first year and $85 afterward. . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 546-7208 Check with HiLight Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 1,000 - 10,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $300 per month Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

no price increases Compare Check with HiLight Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 50,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $900 per month Ziply Fiber Fastest internet provider in Hillsboro, OR Our take - If you need even faster speeds than the 10,000Mbps HiLight can get you, Ziply Fiber is one of the rare internet providers that can top it. The fiber provider offers the fastest internet speeds in the country: 50,000Mbps upload and download speeds for a whopping $900 monthly. It’s hard to imagine a scenario where you’d need anywhere close to that kind of bandwidth, but Ziply’s other plans are excellent deals too. Just be prepared for price increases between $20 and $25 after the first year. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (844) 634-4339 Check with Ziply Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 50,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $900 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward, competitive pricing

No data caps, contracts or credit checks

Dedication to fiber expansion, even in rural areas Cons Lots of room to grow fiber service Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

fast rural internet connection Compare Check with Ziply Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Xfinity Broadest coverage in Hillsboro, OR Our take - Xfinity is available almost everywhere in Hillsboro, and in most cities, it would be our top pick. That’s because it offers plans that start at just $20 per month for 150Mbps -- one of the cheaper starting prices you’ll find anywhere. But “starting” is the keyword there. After a year or two, Xfinity’s plans significantly increase in price. Still, Xfinity earned above-average customer satisfaction scores from both J.D. Power and the American Customer Satisfaction Index in their most recent surveys. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 498-5506 Check with Xfinity Compare Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

data caps on some plans Compare Check with Xfinity Show more details Show more details Compare

Hillsboro internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score HiLight Fiber $55-$300 1,000-10,000Mbps $10 (optional) None None N/A Starlink

Read full review Satellite $120 25-220Mbps $599 upfront None None 6.5 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 100-300Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity

Read full review Cable $20-$80 150-1,200Mbps $15 (included in most plans) 1.2TB Optional 7 Ziply Fiber Fiber $20-$900 100-50,000Mbps $12 (optional) None None 7.2 Show more (1 item) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Hillsboro, Oregon? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Xfinity Connect

Read full review $20 150Mbps $15 (optional) Ziply Fiber 100/100 $20 100Mbps $12 (optional) Xfinity Connect More

Read full review $30 300Mbps None Ziply Fiber 300/300 $40 300Mbps $12 (optional) Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 100Mbps None HiLight 1 Gig $55 1,000Mbps $10 (optional) Xfinity Fast

Read full review $55 500Mbps None Show more (2 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Rick Dalrymple / Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Hillsboro, Oregon

The best internet deals and top promotions in Hillsboro depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Hillsboro internet providers, such as Ziply Fiber and Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, including HiLight, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Hillsboro, Oregon Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Ziply Fiber 50 Gig $900 50,000Mbps 50,000Mbps None Fiber HiLight 10 Gig $300 10,000Mbps 10,000Mbps None Fiber Ziply Fiber 10 Gig $300 10,000Mbps 10,000Mbps None Fiber HiLight 5 Gig $150 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber Ziply Fiber 5 Gig $120 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber HiLight 2 Gig $125 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Ziply Fiber 2 Gig $70 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit Extra

Read full review $80 1,200Mbps 35Mbps 1.2TB Cable HiLight 1 Gig $55 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit

Read full review $75 1,000Mbps 20Mbps 1.2TB Cable Ziply Fiber Gig $60 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Show more (6 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Hillsboro

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Hillsboro FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Hillsboro? HiLight is the best internet service provider in Hillsboro, offering gig speeds for as low as $55 per month. The municipally owned fiber provider offers incredible value for the price, and unlike Xfinity and Ziply Fiber, it doesn’t increase rates after a year or two.

Is fiber internet available in Hillsboro? Yes, fiber internet is available to 72% of Hillsboro households, according to FCC data. HiLight and Ziply Fiber both offer fiber service in the city.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Hillsboro? Xfinity and Ziply Fiber are the cheapest internet providers in Hillsboro. Both have plans that start at $20 per month but increase significantly after a year.