Best Internet Providers in Hillsboro, Oregon

... Or call to learn more:
View all product details
... Or call to learn more:
View all product details
... Or call to learn more:
... Or call to learn more:
View all product details
... Or call to learn more:
View all product details
... Or call to learn more:
Article updated on April 18, 2024 at 5:20 PM PDT

Our Experts

Written by 
Joe Supan
CNET staff -- not advertisers, partners or business interests -- determine how we review the products and services we cover. If you buy through our links, we may get paid. Reviews ethics statement
Joe Supan Senior Writer
Joe Supan is a senior writer for CNET covering home technology, broadband, and moving. Prior to joining CNET, Joe led MyMove's moving coverage and reported on broadband policy, the digital divide, and privacy issues for the broadband marketplace Allconnect. He has been featured as a guest columnist on Broadband Breakfast, and his work has been referenced by the Los Angeles Times, Forbes, National Geographic, Yahoo! Finance and more.
See full bio
Why You Can Trust CNET
Reviews
Cities/States
Sq. Feet of Lab Space

Our expert staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and evaluates our top picks. The order in which our top picks are presented may be impacted by partnerships, and we may get a commission if you buy through our links.

What is the best internet provider in Hillsboro, Oregon?

HiLight is the best internet service provider in Hillsboro. The city owns and operates the fiber network, so it can offer gig speeds at unusually affordable rates. It doesn’t have any ultra-cheap plans available -- prices start at $55 per month for 1,000Mbps upload and download speeds -- but you’ll get incredible value for the price.

Even though its speeds go up to 10,000Mbps, HiLight isn’t technically the fastest internet provider in Hillsboro. That title goes to Ziply Fiber, which offers jaw-dropping speeds up to 50,000Mbps. That’s beyond overkill for most people, but Ziply also offers the cheapest plans in the area at $20 per month. Xfinity is another good option for cheap internet in Hillsboro: Prices also start at $20 monthly, but they increase significantly on all plans after one or two years. 

Our methodology

CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Hillsboro across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.

Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. 

Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Hillsboro. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. 

To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Hillsboro, Oregon

HiLight

Best internet provider in Hillsboro, OR

Our take - HiLight, a combination of Hillsboro and the “lightning” fast speeds you can expect, is a fiber network owned and operated by the city. Like other municipal broadband networks, HiLight can keep costs low and speeds fast. Plans start at $55 per month for symmetrical 1,000Mbps speeds; for comparison, the same speeds cost $60 monthly from Ziply Fiber in the first year and $85 afterward. 

Connection
Fiber
Speed range
1,000 - 10,000 Mbps
Price range
$55 - $300 per month
Ziply Fiber

Fastest internet provider in Hillsboro, OR

Our take - If you need even faster speeds than the 10,000Mbps HiLight can get you, Ziply Fiber is one of the rare internet providers that can top it. The fiber provider offers the fastest internet speeds in the country: 50,000Mbps upload and download speeds for a whopping $900 monthly. It’s hard to imagine a scenario where you’d need anywhere close to that kind of bandwidth, but Ziply’s other plans are excellent deals too. Just be prepared for price increases between $20 and $25 after the first year. 

Read full review
Connection
Fiber
Speed range
100 - 50,000 Mbps
Price range
$20 - $900 per month
Xfinity

Broadest coverage in Hillsboro, OR

Our take - Xfinity is available almost everywhere in Hillsboro, and in most cities, it would be our top pick. That’s because it offers plans that start at just $20 per month for 150Mbps -- one of the cheaper starting prices you’ll find anywhere. But “starting” is the keyword there. After a year or two, Xfinity’s plans significantly increase in price. Still, Xfinity earned above-average customer satisfaction scores from both J.D. Power and the American Customer Satisfaction Index in their most recent surveys.

Read full review
Connection
Cable
Speed range
150 - 6,000 Mbps
Price range
$20 - $300 per month
Hillsboro internet providers compared

ProviderInternet technologyMonthly price rangeSpeed rangeMonthly equipment costsData capContractCNET review score
HiLight Fiber$55-$3001,000-10,000Mbps$10 (optional)NoneNoneN/A
Starlink
Read full review		 Satellite$12025-220Mbps$599 upfrontNoneNone6.5
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review		 Fixed wireless$60 ($40-$50 with mobile plans)72-245MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review		 Fixed wireless$50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers)100-300MbpsNoneNoneNone7.2
Xfinity
Read full review		 Cable$20-$80150-1,200Mbps$15 (included in most plans)1.2TBOptional7
Ziply Fiber Fiber$20-$900100-50,000Mbps$12 (optional)NoneNone7.2
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Hillsboro, Oregon?

ProviderStarting priceMax download speedMonthly equipment fee
Xfinity Connect
Read full review		 $20150Mbps$15 (optional)
Ziply Fiber 100/100 $20100Mbps$12 (optional)
Xfinity Connect More
Read full review		 $30300MbpsNone
Ziply Fiber 300/300 $40300Mbps$12 (optional)
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review		 $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans)100MbpsNone
HiLight 1 Gig $551,000Mbps$10 (optional)
Xfinity Fast
Read full review		 $55500MbpsNone
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

hillsboro-oregon
Rick Dalrymple / Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Hillsboro, Oregon

The best internet deals and top promotions in Hillsboro depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers. 

Hillsboro internet providers, such as Ziply Fiber and Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, including HiLight, run the same standard pricing year-round.  

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Hillsboro, Oregon

ProviderStarting priceMax download speedMax upload speedData capConnection type
Ziply Fiber 50 Gig $90050,000Mbps50,000MbpsNoneFiber
HiLight 10 Gig $30010,000Mbps10,000MbpsNoneFiber
Ziply Fiber 10 Gig $30010,000Mbps10,000MbpsNoneFiber
HiLight 5 Gig $1505,000Mbps5,000MbpsNoneFiber
Ziply Fiber 5 Gig $1205,000Mbps5,000MbpsNoneFiber
HiLight 2 Gig $1252,000Mbps2,000MbpsNoneFiber
Ziply Fiber 2 Gig $702,000Mbps2,000MbpsNoneFiber
Xfinity Gigabit Extra
Read full review		 $801,200Mbps35Mbps1.2TBCable
HiLight 1 Gig $551,000Mbps1,000MbpsNoneFiber
Xfinity Gigabit
Read full review		 $751,000Mbps20Mbps1.2TBCable
Ziply Fiber Gig $601,000Mbps1,000MbpsNoneFiber
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

  • 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
  • 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
  • 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming. 
  • 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming. 
  • 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Hillsboro

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

  1. Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
  2. Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?
  3. Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Hillsboro FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Hillsboro?

HiLight is the best internet service provider in Hillsboro, offering gig speeds for as low as $55 per month. The municipally owned fiber provider offers incredible value for the price, and unlike Xfinity and Ziply Fiber, it doesn’t increase rates after a year or two.

Is fiber internet available in Hillsboro?

Yes, fiber internet is available to 72% of Hillsboro households, according to FCC data. HiLight and Ziply Fiber both offer fiber service in the city. 

What is the cheapest internet provider in Hillsboro?

Xfinity and Ziply Fiber are the cheapest internet providers in Hillsboro. Both have plans that start at $20 per month but increase significantly after a year. 

Which internet provider in Hillsboro offers the fastest plan?

Ziply Fiber offers the fastest internet plan in Hillsboro, with upload and download speeds up to 50,000Mbps. 

