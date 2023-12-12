Best Internet Providers in Eugene, Oregon

What is the best internet provider in Eugene?

Xfinity is Eugene's best internet service provider, offering the lowest starting prices, fast download speeds and no equipment fees on most plans. You can also get it at almost every address in the city. Xfinity has flaws but is a solid choice for fast, reliable internet.

It’s not nearly as widely available as Xfinity, but Hunter Fiber has the fastest internet speeds in Eugene. It’s the only fiber provider in the area, which means it’s the only provider that has symmetrical upload and download speeds.

T-Mobile Home Internet is another good alternative to Xfinity. Download speeds average between 72 and 245Mbps -- fast enough for small to medium-size homes -- and T-Mobile provides a price-lock guarantee.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Eugene across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Eugene. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Eugene, Oregon

Xfinity Best internet provider in Eugene, OR Our take - Xfinity is the best internet provider in Eugene by default -- it's the only wired connection widely available throughout the city. Still, it's not a bad default option to have. Xfinity's cable internet plans start at just $20 per month in Eugene, and equipment is included in almost all of them. The main downside is steep price increases, but they don't kick in until year three on most plans. Xfinity has also earned above-average customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power and the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers Show more details Show more details

Hunter Fiber Fastest internet in Eugene, OR Our take - Hunter Fiber is a better option than Xfinity, but it's available to only 10% of Eugene households, according to FCC data. If you can get it, you absolutely should. Hunter Fiber offers symmetrical upload and download speeds -- important for online gaming and videoconferencing -- and there are no data caps, contracts or equipment fees.

no contracts

no equipment fee Show more details Show more details

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Eugene, OR Our take - If you can't get Hunter Fiber and want an alternative to Xfinity, T-Mobile Home Internet offers wireless internet to 63% of Eugene homes. The connection isn't quite as fast as you'd get through cable or fiber, but T-Mobile makes up for it with excellent customer terms. There are no data caps, equipment fees or price increases. Those perks helped T-Mobile nab the highest approval rating of any non-fiber ISP in the ACSI's most recent survey.

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Show more details Show more details

Eugene internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink DSL $55 Up to 100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Hunter Fiber Fiber $60-$120 500-2,500Mbps None None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Xfinity Cable $20-$80 75-1,200Mbps $15 (included in most plans) 1.2TB Optional 7

What's the cheapest internet plan in Eugene? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Xfinity Connect $20 75Mbps $15 (optional) Xfinity Connect More $30 200Mbps $15 (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None

How to find internet deals and promotions in Eugene

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Eugene depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Eugene internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including CenturyLink, Hunter Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Eugene Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Hunter Fiber Ultimate 2.5G $120 2,500Mbps 2,500Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit Extra $80 1,200Mbps 35Mbps 1.2TB Cable Hunter Fiber Pro 1G $80 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit $75 1,000Mbps 20Mbps 1.2TB Cable

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Eugene

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Eugene FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Eugene? Xfinity is the best internet service provider in Eugene. It’s the only wired connection widely available in the city, and it offers the cheapest prices of any provider. That said, you’ll have to deal with data caps on every plan, and prices increase after one or two years.

Is fiber internet available in Eugene? Yes, fiber internet is available to 14% of Eugene residents, according to FCC data -- primarily through Hunter Fiber.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Eugene? Xfinity is the cheapest internet provider in Eugene, with plans starting at $20 monthly for 75Mbps download speeds. Prices on this plan increase to $35 in the second year and $51 in the third year.