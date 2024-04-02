Best Internet Providers in Las Cruces, New Mexico

What is the best internet provider in Las Cruces, New Mexico?

Xfinity is the best internet service provider in Las Cruces. You can get it almost everywhere in the city, and it’s the only cable or fiber connection available. Xfinity has both the cheapest and fastest internet plans in Las Cruces, and while the prices increase drastically after a year or two, it’s still a decent deal after that kicks in.

If you can’t get Xfinity at your address, you’re looking at wireless or satellite internet. Both are more susceptible to network disruption than wired connections, and you won’t get speeds as fast as Xfinity’s. T-Mobile Home Internet is our favorite wireless provider in the area, and you can get great discounts for bundling with an eligible cellphone plan.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Las Cruces across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Las Cruces. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Xfinity Best internet provider in Las Cruces, NM Our take - Xfinity is the best internet provider in Las Cruces by a long shot. That's because it's essentially the only provider that uses a wired connection (cable or fiber) in the entire city. (Quantum Fiber is also available to about 3% of homes.) Xfinity is also incredibly cheap: Prices start at just $20 per month for 150Mbps speeds. Those prices go up significantly after a year or two, but Xfinity is still the best deal around even after the increase. Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

solid customer satisfaction numbers

data caps on some plans

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Las Cruces, NM Our take - Another good option for smaller households in Las Cruces is wireless internet from T-Mobile. One plan is available for $60 per month, and you'll get download speeds up to 245Mbps. Wireless internet is more prone to network congestion than a cable connection like Xfinity's. Still, T-Mobile has the highest customer satisfaction score of any non-fiber provider in the most recent American Customer Satisfaction Index survey. Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no contracts

no additional fees

Starlink Best rural internet in Las Cruces, NM Our take - If you live in a more rural part of Las Cruces that doesn't have access to Xfinity or T-Mobile, satellite internet from Starlink is your best bet. You'll have to buy the satellite dish upfront for $599, and the monthly price is $120. That's a high price tag for internet service, but it's the only rural provider that will get you enough speeds for things like online gaming, videoconferencing and streaming from multiple devices simultaneously. Connection Satellite Speed range 20 - 250 Mbps Price range $90 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros Decent speeds for a rural connection

Low latency

Unlimited data

Mobile internet available Cons High upfront costs

Slower than cable or fiber internet

Vulnerable to inclement weather Key Info No term contract

1TB data limit

low latency

Las Cruces internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink DSL $55 Up to 100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Starlink

Satellite $120 25-220Mbps $599 upfront None None 6.5 T-Mobile Home Internet

Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 100-300Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity

Cable $20-$80 150-1,200Mbps $15 (included in most plans) 1.2TB Optional 7

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Las Cruces? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Xfinity Connect $20 150Mbps $15 (optional) Xfinity Connect More

$35 300Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet

$50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 100Mbps None Xfinity Fast

$50 500Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review $50 500Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

How to find internet deals and promotions in Las Cruces

The best internet deals and top promotions in Las Cruces depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Las Cruces internet providers, such as T-Mobile Home Internet, Xfinity and Verizon 5G Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, like Starlink, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Las Cruces Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Xfinity Gigabit Extra $80 1,200Mbps 35Mbps 1.2TB Cable Xfinity Gigabit

$75 1,000Mbps 20Mbps 1.2TB Cable

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Las Cruces

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there: We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Las Cruces FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Las Cruces? Xfinity is the best internet service provider in Las Cruces, offering the city's fastest speeds, broadest coverage and lowest prices.

Is fiber internet available in Las Cruces? Yes, fiber internet is available to 3% of Las Cruces households, according to FCC data. Quantum Fiber is the only fiber provider in the city.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Las Cruces? Xfinity is the cheapest internet provider in Las Cruces, offering plans that start at just $20 per month.