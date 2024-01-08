Best Internet Providers in Rio Rancho, New Mexico

What is the best internet provider in Rio Rancho?

High-speed internet options are limited in Rio Rancho, so the best provider for your home will likely come down to what’s available in your area. Sparklight will be the best internet service provider for most Rio Rancho residents, as the cable internet provider has the best high-speed coverage in the area.

Sparklight stands out for more than its availability. With service starting at $35 per month and speeds ranging from 300 to 940 megabits per second, Sparklight is both the cheapest internet provider and the fastest in Rio Rancho.

Quantum Fiber equals Sparklight in terms of download speed with its 940Mbps plan and has the advantage of symmetrical upload speeds, but availability is highly limited. Fellow Lumen Technologies brand CenturyLink has better coverage in the area, although speeds on its DSL-based network are much slower than Sparklight.

T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet are the best fixed wireless ISPs in Rio Rancho, but NM Surf could be a practical option (albeit one with potentially high equipment costs), as well. Other fixed wireless ISPs serve the Rio Rancho area, but speeds are too slow and pricing is too high for the speeds you get to recommend them here.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Rio Rancho across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Rio Rancho. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $110 per month Sparklight Best internet provider in Rio Rancho, NM Our take - Sparklight is available to nearly every Rio Rancho household, according to the Federal Communications Commission's National Broadband Map. Download speeds of 300, 600 and 940Mbps are available throughout the service area, but upload speeds are much slower due to the cable connection. Introductory pricing is lower than other ISPs in the area, although prices will increase by $20 or $30 after 18 months. Read full review . . . Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $110 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing with no contracts or cancellation fees

30-day money-back guarantee provides an opportunity to try the service

Brings faster speeds to many communities where DSL and satellite are the only other options Cons Data caps on most plans, but especially tight on the lower tiers

Monthly price increase on starter plans after 3 months Key Info Data caps on every plan

contracts and equipment rental optional

Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Quantum Fiber Best fiber internet in Rio Rancho, NM Our take - If you're lucky enough to be serviceable for Quantum Fiber, it's the obvious choice for speed and overall value. Speeds and pricing are comparable to Sparklight, and there are no equipment fees, data caps or set price increases. Serviceability is highly limited in Rio Rancho. Read full review . . . Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Pros and Cons Pros Some of the fastest and most affordable DSL plans you can find

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons DSL speeds can vary wildly based on address and sometimes fall below what the FCC deems as "broadband"

Overall plan selection is limited based on your address Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

low price increase

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Rio Rancho, NM Our take - Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network extends from Albuquerque into much of Rio Rancho, but home internet isn't available everywhere in the city, even if you can get 5G on your phone. Where available, Verizon 5G Home Internet has the fastest download speed potential of any fixed wireless provider in the area, up to 1,000Mbps. Speeds vary widely by location, so the overall value will depend on the speeds you can get. Read full review . . . Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Pros and Cons Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best rural internet provider in Rio Rancho, NM Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet doesn't match Verizon's maximum speed potential, but it has the advantage regarding availability -- especially in suburban and rural areas. With speeds ranging from 72 to 245Mbps for $50 per month ($30 monthly for qualifying Magenta Max customers), T-Mobile Home Internet is ideal for broadband in areas where options are limited. Read full review . . . Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

Rio Rancho, New Mexico, internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink DSL $55 20-100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 NM Surf Fixed wireless $40-$50 25-100Mbps Varies, $100 router purchase fee (optional) None 1-2 years N/A Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$75 500-940Mbps None None None 6.7 Sparklight Cable $35-$65 100-940Mbps $13 (optional) 5TB soft cap None 6.9 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (2 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Rio Rancho? Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Sparklight Freedom Connect 300 $35 300Mbps $13 (optional) NW Surf Massive Wave $40 25Mbps Varies Quantum Fiber 500 $50 500Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None Sparklight Freedom Connect 600 $55 600Mbps $13 (optional) CenturyLink Internet $55 100Mbps $15 (optional) Show more (3 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Rio Rancho

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Rio Rancho depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Rio Rancho internet providers, such as Sparklight, may offer lower introductory pricing for a limited time. Many providers, including CenturyLink and Quantum Fiber, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Rio Rancho Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Sparklight 1 Gig $65 940Mbps 50Mbps None Cable Quantum Fiber $75 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber Sparklight Freedom Connect 600 $55 600Mbps 30Mbps None Cable Quantum Fiber 500 $50 500Mbps 500Mbps None Fiber T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps 31Mbps None Fixed wireless NM Surf Tsunami Wave $50 100Mbps 25Mbps None Fixed wireless Show more (3 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Rio Rancho

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there: We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Rio Rancho FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Rio Rancho, New Mexico? Sparklight is the best internet service provider in Rio Rancho. High-speed availability is Sparklight’s main selling point in the area. Still, the ISP also stands out among the competition for its low introductory pricing and selection of speeds ranging from 300 to 940Mbps.

Is fiber internet available in Rio Rancho? Fiber internet is available to a select few households in Rio Rancho. According to the most recent FCC data (June 2023), only around 3% of Rio Rancho residences are eligible for fiber internet service. That’s quite low, but it’s worth noting that the FCC reported just 1.43% coverage in December 2022, an encouraging sign that fiber availability is growing in the area. Quantum Fiber is the Rio Rancho area’s primary fiber internet provider.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Rio Rancho? Sparklight has the lowest introductory rate on broadband in Rio Rancho, with service starting at $35 monthly for download speeds up to 300Mbps. Other Sparklight plans, 600 and 940Mbps, are also priced competitively (starting at $55 and $65 per month, respectively). Sparklight rates are good for 18 months, after which prices will increase by $20 to $30, depending on your chosen plan. Keep in mind that renting equipment from Sparklight will add $13 to your monthly bill.