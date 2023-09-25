Best Internet Providers in Nebraska

What is the best internet provider in Nebraska?

Great Plains Communications is the best internet service provider for many Nebraska homes due to the fast speeds and simple pricing it offers throughout much of the state over a 100% fiber-optic network. Not everyone in Nebraska will be serviceable for GPC, however. Other ISPs such as Spectrum, CenturyLink and Kinetic, along with rural connections like fixed wireless and satellite internet, contribute to the state’s 100% broadband availability.

Along with availability, cost and speed are two of the most important considerations when comparing home internet providers. Look to Quantum Fiber for the cheapest internet plan in Nebraska starting at $30 a month for speeds up to 200Mbps. Allo Fiber has the fastest internet plan in Nebraska with speeds up to 2.3Gbps starting at $175, though availability is limited to select areas.

Our methodology Our team considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service across various categories. Our evaluation includes spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Our process has some limitations though. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different tiers of service and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Note that the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available locally. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like committing to a contract or bundling with a cellphone plan. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Nebraska in 2023

Spectrum Best cable internet provider in Nebraska Product details Price range $30- $70 per month Speed range 100 - 1,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Spectrum doesn't offer cable internet service to the most Nebraska households -- that'd be Cox, which has a large presence in the Omaha area -- but it does have the best cable internet coverage in Nebraska. On top of that, Spectrum is one of CNET's top choices for cable internet thanks to its plan selection and low fees. Availability: Spectrum is primarily available in Lincoln and other towns along Interstate 80 including Kearney, Lexington, North Platte and Ogallala. Scottsbluff and Alliance to the west are also highly serviceable for Spectrum, as are Auburn, Beatrice and Falls City to the southeast. Plans and pricing: Spectrum offers 100Mbps, 500Mbps and 1Gbps speed tiers starting at $30, $40 and $60 a month, respectively. Pricing is good for 12 to 24 months, after which your rate can increase by as much as $65. Fees and service details: Your modem is included at no extra charge, but renting a router for Wi-Fi service will add $5 to your monthly bill. There are no data caps or contracts with Spectrum internet. Read our Spectrum internet review.

T-Mobile Home Internet Best rural internet in Nebraska Product details Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible mobile customers) Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees Wired connections don't reach everywhere, especially in Nebraska's more rural locations. That's where wireless internet comes in. T-Mobile has the best coverage and possibly the best value of any wireless home internet provider in Nebraska. Availability: T-Mobile covers just over half of Nebraska's households, according to the FCC. Consequently, you'll find T-Mobile home internet to be randomly available throughout much of Nebraska, though much of the central part of the state is not serviceable. Plans and pricing: T-Mobile home internet starts at $50 a month for speeds somewhere in the 72 to 245Mbps range. Qualifying T-Mobile cellphone customers can get an additional $20 off their home internet bill. Fees and service details: There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts with T-Mobile home internet. Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review.

HughesNet Best satellite internet in Nebraska Product details Price range $50 - $150 per month Speed range 25Mbps Connection Satellite Key Info No hard data cap, nationwide availability Around 10% of Nebraska households will have no other option than satellite internet for broadband speeds (defined as at least 25Mbps down and 3Mbps up). If your address falls into that category, I'd recommend HughesNet simply because it's the cheapest. Availability: HughesNet is available to everyone in Nebraska with a clear view of the southern sky. Plans and pricing: HughesNet plans advertise max speeds between 15 and 50Mbps down and 3Mbps up. Each plan differs by monthly data allowance, starting with $50 a month for 15GB of data up to $150 for 200GB. Fees and service details: These are never pretty with satellite internet, but HughesNet is a bit more palatable than Viasat. Service comes with a two-year contract and potential price increase after just six months. Equipment rental is $15 a month, though there is the option to purchase it upfront for $450. There are no added fees for going over your data allowance, but overages are not without consequence. HughesNet will slow your speeds for the remainder of your billing cycle once you've surpassed your data allowance. There is, however, the option to purchase more data throughout the month, and you can take advantage of the "Bonus Zone" data -- an extra, and free, 50GB available between the hours of 2 and 8 a.m. Read our HughesNet internet review.

Nebraska internet providers compared Provider Connection type Monthly price range Download speed range (Mbps) Equipment rental fee Contract CNET review score Allo Fiber $66-$175 500-2,300 None None N/A CenturyLink DSL $50 20-100 $15 None 6.7 Cox Cable $50-$90 100-1,000 $13 None 6.2 Great Plains Communications Fiber $68-$160 200-2,000 None None N/A HughesNet Satellite $50-$150 15-50 $15 2 years 5.7 Kinetic DSL/fiber $40-$70 100-1,000 $10 None 6.7 Nextlink Wireless $50-$140 25-500 $9 1-2 years N/A Quantum Fiber Fiber $30-$70 200-1,000 $15 None 6.7 Rise Broadband Wireless $45-$55 25-50 $10 None 6.2 Spectrum Cable $30-$60 100-1,000 $5 None 7.2 Starlink Low orbit satellite $90 25-220 $599 purchase fee None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Wireless $50 72-245 None None 7.4 Viasat Satellite $70-$300 12-100 $15 2 years 6.1 Show more (9 items) Shop Providers

Rural internet options in Nebraska

It goes without saying that Nebraska has its share of rural areas -- farms and ranches cover 92% of the state’s total land area. What’s the best way to get home internet in such remote areas? Aside from T-Mobile and HughesNet (our picks listed above for best rural internet and best satellite internet), here are some of the rural internet options you may encounter in Nebraska.

Kinetic: DSL internet like that of Windstream’s Kinetic run service using telephone lines, which are much more readily available in rural areas than cable or fiber connections. Kinetic internet starts at just $40 a month for speeds up to 100Mbps, though most locations will see slower speeds.

Nextlink:A close second to T-Mobile in terms of wireless coverage in Nebraska, NextLink is available to many households in the eastern half of the state. Available speeds and pricing vary by location, but it’s possible to get speeds of 25 to 500Mbps starting at $50 to $140 a month.

Rise Broadband: Another wireless provider, Rise Broadband is available to around a quarter of Nebraska households, primarily in the southern and eastern parts of the state. Max speeds aren’t quite as fast as T-Mobile or NextLink (25 to 50Mbps), but the starting price isn’t bad at $45 a month and unlimited data is included.

Starlink: A fleet of low-orbiting satellites gives Starlink a speed and latency advantage over HughesNet and Viasat, though the pricing is still sky-high. Expect an equipment cost of $599 to get started and an ongoing monthly rate of $90.

Viasat: Like HughesNet, Viasat is available throughout all of Nebraska. Pricing is a bit higher, but you may be able to get faster speeds and a higher data allowance with the added cost.

Hawk Buckman/Getty Images

Cheap internet options in Nebraska

What you pay for home internet each month will depend on the available providers in your area and the plan you choose. Most Nebraska internet providers have a starting pricing of $50 or higher, though you may find cheaper plans from Quantum Fiber ($30), Kinetic ($40) and Rise Broadband ($45). Keep in mind that equipment rental, data caps (and overages) and other fees can add to the monthly cost of internet.

How to find internet deals in Nebraska

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Nebraska depend on which discounts are available during that time period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Nebraska internet providers such as Great Plains Communications and HughesNet may offer lower introductory pricing for a limited time. Many, however, including Spectrum, Cox and CenturyLink, run the same standard pricing year-round.

How fast is internet in Nebraska?

Recent Ookla speed test data shows Nebraska to have a median download speed of 197Mbps. There are many factors that can affect speed test data, however, such as the use of Wi-Fi, time of day, technology a provider uses and an internet plan’s max speeds.

The internet speeds you can get will depend on the providers and available connection types in your area. Fiber internet often delivers the fastest speeds. Allo and Great Plains Communications are good examples of this as both providers offer speeds of 2Gbps or higher in select locations. Cable internet, like that of Spectrum and Cox, are typically decent options for download speeds up to 1Gbps but not much higher.

Fastest internet plans in Nebraska Plan Starting monthly price Max download speeds (Mbps) Max upload speeds (Mbps) Connection type Allo 2.3Gbps $175 2,300 2,300 Fiber GPC 2 Gig $160 2,000 2,000 Fiber Kinetic 1 Gig $70 1,000 1,000 Fiber Quantum Fiber Gigabit $70 1,000 1,000 Fiber Spectrum Gig $60 1,000 35 Cable Cox Gigablast $105 1,000 35 Cable Nextlink Next500 $140 500 Varies Wireless T-Mobile Home Internet $50 72-245 15-31 Wireless Show more (4 items) Shop Providers

What’s a good internet speed?

Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming simultaneously.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming simultaneously.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Nebraska:

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we’re considering every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. To evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service, we look at sources including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend.

When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service -- the criteria are relatively simple. We look for the service package with the lowest monthly fee, though we also take into consideration promotional rates and price per megabit.

As for choosing the fastest internet service, we look at provider throughput. Most often, that means a fiber-optic service. That said, fiber availability may be limited to a smaller percentage of addresses.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our page explaining how we test ISPs.

Internet in Nebraska recap

The internet providers you can get and the speeds and pricing they offer can vary widely from one location to another in Nebraska. We considered availability, speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to put together our list of recommended internet providers and plans.

Great Plains Communications is the best internet provider overall in Nebraska because of its large fiber network. Quantum Fiber is the cheapest internet option in Nebraska, offering up to 200Mbps starting at just $30 a month. You’ll find the fastest speeds in Nebraska from Allo Fiber and its 2.3Gbps plan with symmetrical speeds up to 2,300Mbps starting at $175 a month.

Internet in Nebraska FAQs

What is the cheapest internet provider in Nebraska? Quantum Fiber offers the cheapest broadband internet plan in Nebraska starting at $30 a month for speeds up to 200Mbps. Kinetic, Spectrum and Rise Broadband also offer plans starting at under $50 a month in Nebraska.

What's the fastest internet provider in Nebraska? Allo Fiber has the fastest internet plan in Nebraska with max download and upload speeds of 2.3Gbps starting at $175 a month. Availability is highly limited, however. Great Plains Communications has the next-fastest plan with better availability throughout the state: 2Gbps starting at $160 a month.

Does Nebraska have fiber internet? Yes. Approximately 56% of Nebraska residences are eligible for fiber internet service, according to the most recent FCC data. Great Plains Communications is the state’s largest fiber internet provider while Allo Fiber, Kinetic, Quantum Fiber and others contribute to the state’s fiber availability.