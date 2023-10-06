Best Internet Providers in Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska, has one of my favorite city nicknames: Star City. It references the little stars you see on a map indicating a state’s capital. As home to Cornhuskers football, the beautiful Sunken Gardens and a stunning collection of museums, Lincoln is a star.

Surely, residents want fast, reliable internet to go along with the city's rich cultural, historical, educational and political life. For most, that means choosing between Allo, Spectrum and Kinetic by Windstream.

Allo is CNET’s pick for the best internet provider in Lincoln, thanks to its fiber network, availability and straightforward pricing. It has some healthy competition from Spectrum and Windstream, offering tempting promotional prices and gig speeds. Grab yourself a Runza sandwich, and let’s run through the pros and cons of Lincoln’s internet service providers.

Best internet in Lincoln in 2023

Allo Best internet provider in Lincoln, NE Check availability . . . Or call to order: Call to Learn More (undefined) undefined-undefined Product details Price range $73 - $102 per month Speed range 500 - 1,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Equipment included, no contracts or data caps Fiber broadband combined with wide coverage makes Allo my top recommendation for home internet in Lincoln. It’s not the cheapest ISP in town, but it offers reasonable rates for fiber service, and there’s no installation fee. Allo also has a good reputation when it comes to customer service.

Availability: Allo’s coverage map shows solid availability across the heart of Lincoln, from Highlands down to Porter Ridge. It extends from Oak Hills in the west to Sunrise Hills in the east. Allo is currently evaluating plans for new service areas and is looking to hear from residents of the Hidden Valley neighborhood as a possible expansion zone.

Plans and pricing: Allo offers two main speed tiers: 500Mbps for $73 per month and 1,000Mbps for $102 monthly. If you’re eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program, you can qualify for a special no-cost 100Mbps plan. Fees and service details: Allo has no contracts or equipment costs. Data is unlimited. Check ALLO availability . . . Or call to order: Call to Learn More (undefined) undefined-undefined

Kinetic by Windstream Cheapest fiber internet in Lincoln, NE Check availability . . . Or call to order: Call to Learn More (877) 229-3181 Product details Price range $40 - $70 per month Speed range 100 - 1,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts Kinetic by Windstream has two flavors of internet in Lincoln: DSL and fiber. This recommendation is for the fiber service, with budget-friendly introductory rates that make for one of the most affordable fiber providers in the nation.

Availability: Windstream’s DSL network reaches far and wide across the greater Lincoln metro area, but the fiber network is more scattered around town. Check your address for availability.

Plans and pricing: If DSL is your only Windstream option, you’ll likely see 50Mbps or 100Mbps for $40 monthly. The ISP’s fiber offering is more desirable with budget-minded intro pricing of $40 per month for 500Mbps or $70 for 1,000Mbps. The catch is that you can expect a price hike after the first year.

Fees and service details: Though future price hikes aren’t great, there’s some good news regarding other terms. Windstream has unlimited data and no contracts. You can rent a combined modem/router for $10 monthly or provide your own equipment. Read our Kinetic by Windstream review. Check Kinetic Internet availability . . . Or call to order: Call to Learn More (877) 229-3181

Spectrum Internet Best cable internet in Lincoln, NE Check availability . . . Or call to order: Call to Learn More (877) 361-3842 Product details Price range $30- $70 per month Speed range 100 - 1,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Spectrum is another big home internet player in Lincoln. The cable provider offers some decent low-cost introductory deals, but be prepared for price hikes down the road. One of its biggest selling points is its reach. If fiber isn't available to you, then chances are good Spectrum has you covered.

Availability: Spectrum covers much of the same ground as Allo but also includes more neighborhoods around the city's edges, including out to the west along Denton Road and the Hidden Valley area in the east.

Plans and pricing: Spectrum's primary plans are $40 per month for 500Mbps or $60 for 1,000Mbps. Those prices are good for two years, after which you can expect a hefty price hike. Spectrum doesn't always show all its plan options online, so consider giving a call to learn about the full spread for your address, including the possibility of a 300Mbps plan.

Fees and service details: Spectrum includes a modem, has no data cap and doesn't require a contract. However, you must factor in an additional $5 monthly for your router rental. Read our Spectrum Internet review. Check Spectrum Internet availability . . . Or call to order: Call to Learn More (877) 361-3842

Lincoln internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Allo Fiber $73-$102 500-1,000Mbps None None None N/A Nextlink Internet Fixed wireless $50-$140 25-500Mbps Varies None Varies N/A Rise Broadband Fixed wireless $45-$65 25-250Mbps $10 modem; $7-$25 router (optional) Varies None 6.2 Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-940Mbps Free modem; $5 router None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Kinetic by Windstream DSL/fiber $40 50-1,000Mbps $10 (optional) None None 6.7 Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Other available internet providers in Lincoln

Though Allo, Spectrum and Kinetic by Windstream are our top three in Lincoln, there are a few other options to consider, especially if you live in a more rural area. Fixed wireless or 5G home internet are alternatives for folks who can’t get fiber or cable or aren’t happy with the options available.

Nextlink Internet : Nextlink offers a fixed wireless service in Lincoln with no data caps. Prices start at $50 for 25Mbps to $90 for 100Mbps for standard plans. The ISP has enhanced plans in some places, costing $140 for 500Mbps. You can get better pricing by agreeing to a two-year contract rather than going month-to-month. There’s a $250 installation fee, but watch for a free installation deal. The pricing means Nextlink is most likely to be considered by residents who don’t have access to more affordable or faster plans.

: Nextlink offers a fixed wireless service in Lincoln with no data caps. Prices start at $50 for 25Mbps to $90 for 100Mbps for standard plans. The ISP has enhanced plans in some places, costing $140 for 500Mbps. You can get better pricing by agreeing to a two-year contract rather than going month-to-month. There’s a $250 installation fee, but watch for a free installation deal. The pricing means Nextlink is most likely to be considered by residents who don’t have access to more affordable or faster plans. Rise Broadband : Rise is a rural fixed wireless internet specialist with plans starting at $45 per month. Rise offers up to 250Mbps in some areas, but you’ll most likely find speed options between 25-100Mbps around Lincoln. The 100Mbps plan runs $65 per month. There’s a $10 modem rental fee required, so calculate that into your budget. Keep an eye out for a deal that includes unlimited data and free installation. Rise can be a solid option for rural households that don’t have much choice in ISPs and want a more affordable alternative to satellite internet.

: Rise is a rural fixed wireless internet specialist with plans starting at $45 per month. Rise offers up to 250Mbps in some areas, but you’ll most likely find speed options between 25-100Mbps around Lincoln. The 100Mbps plan runs $65 per month. There’s a $10 modem rental fee required, so calculate that into your budget. Keep an eye out for a deal that includes unlimited data and free installation. Rise can be a solid option for rural households that don’t have much choice in ISPs and want a more affordable alternative to satellite internet. T-Mobile Home Internet : When wired internet options aren’t satisfactory, check into T-Mobile Home Internet. You can get an idea of availability by looking at T-Mobile’s coverage map and looking for the dark-purple areas indicating the ISP’s 5G Ultra Capacity network. There’s pretty solid coverage across Lincoln, but open slots for home internet service may be limited. The price is $50 per month for typical speeds of 72-245Mbps, with no contract or data cap. Equipment is included. Bundling with an eligible phone plan can save $20 off your monthly bill.

: When wired internet options aren’t satisfactory, check into T-Mobile Home Internet. You can get an idea of availability by looking at T-Mobile’s coverage map and looking for the dark-purple areas indicating the ISP’s 5G Ultra Capacity network. There’s pretty solid coverage across Lincoln, but open slots for home internet service may be limited. The price is $50 per month for typical speeds of 72-245Mbps, with no contract or data cap. Equipment is included. Bundling with an eligible phone plan can save $20 off your monthly bill. Satellite Internet: Starlink, Viasat or HughesNet all provide satellite internet service, but for a price that’s usually higher than other options. Upfront fees can be hefty, and speeds may be slower than you like. Think of satellite internet as a fallback if you don’t have a more affordable or faster ISP at your location.

Lincoln broadband at a glance

Everyone in Lincoln can access broadband speeds, according to FCC data. To the FCC, that means at least 25Mbps download and 3Mbps upload. Fortunately for Lincoln residents, gigabit speeds are widely available through Allo, Spectrum and Kinetic by Windstream. There are some good deals, at least when you look at introductory pricing for new customers.

Pricing details on Lincoln home internet service

Low-cost promotional prices from Spectrum and Kinetic by Windstream mean you can get online at decent speeds for $40 per month. If you’re looking at Windstream, see if you can access the ISP’s fiber network rather than its DSL network. You’ll also need to figure in a monthly $10 equipment fee or provide your own hardware. Allo’s initial pricing is higher, with a $73-per-month 500Mbps plan, but equipment is included, and the ISP has a strong reputation for customer service.

Cheap internet options in the Lincoln area

Spectrum and Kinetic by Windstream lead the price war for Lincoln broadband, with $40-per-month entry-level plans. If you’re looking at Windstream, check if you can get the faster fiber network rather than the outdated DSL. The catch with these ISPs is that your price will increase after your initial promotional period. After that, compare with Allo or be prepared to try to negotiate your way back to a lower fee.

The federal Affordable Connectivity Program is available to qualified low-income households. If you’re struggling to afford internet, then be sure to check into this. It can net you free or cheap internet through a $30 per month subsidy ($75 on tribal lands). Most ISPs participate, and some offer special plans for ACP-qualified customers. Allo, for example, has a special no-cost 100Mbps fiber plan for ACP participants.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Lincoln? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Contract Kinetic by Windstream DSL $40 100Mbps $10 (optional) None Kinetic by Windstream Fiber $40 500Mbps $10 (optional) None Spectrum $40 500Mbps Free modem; $5 router None Rise Broadband $45 50Mbps $10 modem; $7-$25 router (optional) None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible cellphone bundle) 245Mbps None None Allo $73 500Mbps None None Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

How fast is broadband in Lincoln?

Thanks to Allo, Kinetic by Windstream and Spectrum, a good chunk of Lincoln’s population can access gigabit internet. A recent Ookla ranking of internet speeds for the 100 most populated cities in the US placed Lincoln in the second spot, with a median download speed of 267Mbps. Only Raleigh, North Carolina, was faster. Ookla highlighted Allo as Lincoln’s fastest provider, with a median download speed of nearly 308Mbps. Lincoln’s strong showing in the city ranking is a testament to the availability of gig speeds across the area.

Fastest internet providers in Lincoln

The gigabit internet dream is alive and well in Lincoln, but when it comes to equally fast upload speeds, look to Allo or Kinetic by Windstream’s fiber offering. Spectrum’s uploads top out at 35Mbps. You won’t find multi-gigabit offerings, but you can read up on the best multi-gig plans available in other parts of the country.

What are the fastest internet plans in Lincoln? Provider Max download speed Max upload speed Starting price Data cap Contract Kinetic by Windstream 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps $70 None None Allo 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps $102 None None Spectrum Internet Gig 1,000Mbps 35Mbps $60 None None Shop Providers

What’s the final word on internet providers in Lincoln?

I’m always a champion of fiber internet, so I recommend prioritizing Allo's or Kinetic by Windstream’s fiber plans when shopping for home internet in Lincoln. Spectrum has wide availability and affordable introductory prices but slower uploads. T-Mobile Home Internet is a no-fuss alternative for anyone dissatisfied with the wired options.

Internet providers in Lincoln FAQ

Is fiber internet available in Lincoln? Allo and Kinetic by Windstream offer fiber plans in Lincoln with speed tiers of 500Mbps or 1,000Mbps. Windstream has budget-friendly introductory deals, while Allo covers a lot of ground across the metro area.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Lincoln? When bundling with an eligible phone plan, T-Mobile phone customers can get home internet for just $30 per month. Spectrum and Kinetic by Windstream have $40-per-month deals for new customers, but be sure to account for equipment costs if you rent a modem or router.