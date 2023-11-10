Best Internet Providers in Massachusetts

What is the best internet provider in Massachusetts?

Xfinity is the best internet provider overall for most households in Massachusetts because of availability, good top speed and affordable introductory pricing. That being said, Xfinity service isn’t available everywhere in Massachusetts, so there may be better options, depending on where you live. Residents of eastern Massachusetts should compare with Verizon Fios, while some rural homes and town dwellers in the east may be able to get on board with local fiber networks.

We've also found the top options if you're hunting for the lowest prices or fastest speeds. The cheapest internet in Massachusetts comes from cable providers Xfinity and Astound. Xfinity's $25-per-month plan comes with 200Mbps downloads, while Astound offers 300Mbps. The fastest widely available internet speed in Massachusetts is Xfinity's 1,200Mbps plan, but some areas can pull down a 2,000Mbps top speed from the cable provider.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend Massachusetts's best internet service provider across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Massachusetts. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Massachusetts in 2023

Xfinity Best internet provider in Massachusetts Read full review Xfinity nabs the top spot thanks to wide availability, a variety of plans and low introductory prices. But this recommendation comes with a couple of caveats. Check into Verizon Fios if you're on the state's eastern side and Spectrum if you're looking for cable internet in an area not covered by Xfinity. Product details Price range $20 - $120 per month Speed range 75 - 2,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Availability Xfinity covers large areas of Massachusetts but isn't everywhere. You'll find pretty solid coverage on the eastern end of the state, along with a broad stretch from Springfield up to Northfield. Xfinity reaches over 85% of Massachusetts homes, according to data from the Federal Communications Commission. Plans and pricing Xfinity has some of the lowest introductory prices of any major provider with a $25-per-month 200Mbps plan. You'll need to rent or buy equipment, though. The top-end plan in some areas is 2,000Mbps for $120 per month. If you can't get that multigig speed at your address, you'll see 1,200Mbps for $80 monthly on the high end. Fees and service details Massachusetts customers don't have to contend with a data cap. Contracts are optional, but you may be able to get a longer price guarantee if you agree to a contract for some plans. There's an optional $15 monthly rental fee for an xFi Gateway.

Verizon Fios Best internet provider in eastern Massachusetts Read full review Xfinity has some tough competition in the east from Verizon Fios, the fiber side of Verizon's home internet offerings. Fios has straightforward pricing, fast speeds and a high customer satisfaction rating. Fios's lack of availability in the central and western areas of the state keeps Fios from the top spot in this guide. Product details Price range $50 - $120 per month Speed range 300 - 2,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, free equipment with gig service Pros and Cons Pros All Verizon Fios plans are 100% fiber, with symmetrical download and upload speeds

No data caps or allowances on any plans

No data caps or allowances on any plans

No term agreements necessary on any plans Cons Low fiber availability for a national company

While Fios and 5G are affordable, LTE and DSL options are pricey Availability You'll find Verizon Fios hugging the eastern side of Massachusetts from Fitchburg to Plymouth. It's our pick for the best ISP in Boston. Plans and pricing Verizon Fios offers three levels of fiber service: 300Mbps for $50 per month, 500Mbps for $70 or 940Mbps for $90. I recently spotted a $10-off deal for each plan, but your mileage may vary. Phone customers can get special discounts when bundling with select mobile plans. Speeds are symmetrical except with the 940Mbps plan. That one comes with 880Mbps uploads. Fees and service details Verizon often dangles generous signup bonuses ranging from gift cards to AirPods. A router is included. There's no contract or data cap.

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Massachusetts Read full review Home internet doesn't have to mean DSL, cable or fiber. T-Mobile and Verizon have made a splash with 5G home internet, a wireless alternative. T-Mobile gets a nod here thanks to availability and affordability, but be sure to compare with Verizon 5G Home Internet, especially if you can get Verizon's gigabit speed or are already a Verizon customer. Product details Price range $50 per month Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Availability T-Mobile's 5G Ultra Capacity network is available primarily in more populated areas all across the state. Check out T-Mobile's map to see what coverage looks like for your address. A slot might not be open even if you fall in the zone. Plans and pricing You can expect typical download speeds of 72-245Mbps with T-Mobile's $50-per-month plan. Bundling with an eligible phone plan can bring your home internet price down as low as $30 per month. Fees and service details Equipment is included, and there are no data caps or contracts. Expect a $35 service fee when you sign up, but look for a reward card offer that will more than make up for that.

Starlink Best satellite internet in Massachusetts Read full review Satellite internet overall has a reputation for being slow and expensive, though Starlink is trying to change that perception. Starlink has the potential for higher top speeds than its competitors, earning it a place on our best ISP list. Product details Price range $90 - $120 per month Speed range 20 - 250Mbps Connection Satellite Key Info 1TB data limit, no term contract, low latency Availability Starlink covers most of Massachusetts, but you'll need to check Starlink's coverage map for availability at your location. You'll need a clear view of the sky. Trees or structures may negatively impact your connection. Plans and pricing One of the biggest hurdles to signing up with Starlink is accepting the $599 upfront equipment fee. Standard service costs $90 per month for typical download speeds of 25-220Mbps. Fees and service details There are no data caps or contracts, a rarity for satellite internet service. Starlink also offers a 30-day money-back trial period to test out how well the service works for you.

Massachusetts internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Astound Broadband Cable $25-$60 300-1,500Mbps None None None 7 Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Starry Internet Fixed wireless $50-$85 200-1,000Mbps None None None 7 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon Fios Fiber $50-$90 ($25-$65 with eligible mobile plans) 300-940Mbps None None None 7.6 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 85-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Whip City Fiber Fiber $70 1,000Mbps None None None N/A Xfinity Cable $25-$120 200-2,000Mbps $15 (optional) None None 7 Show more (4 items) Shop Providers

Rural internet options in Massachusetts

Fiber Connect of the Berkshires : Parts of Monterey, Egremont, New Marlborough and downtown Great Barrington can access fiber internet through local provider Fiber Connect of the Berkshires. The $99-per-month residential plan comes with 1,000Mbps downloads and 250Mbps uploads with a one-year agreement. There’s a $1,000 installation fee if fiber hasn’t yet been run to your address. There are no data caps, and a modem is included.

: Parts of Monterey, Egremont, New Marlborough and downtown Great Barrington can access fiber internet through local provider Fiber Connect of the Berkshires. The $99-per-month residential plan comes with 1,000Mbps downloads and 250Mbps uploads with a one-year agreement. There’s a $1,000 installation fee if fiber hasn’t yet been run to your address. There are no data caps, and a modem is included. Municipal broadband : Some Massachusetts towns have taken fiber internet into their own hands to provide broadband to unserved and underserved areas. Prices and speeds vary by location. One example of this municipal broadband effort can be found in Leverett. Also, check in with WiredWest, a cooperative of towns in western Massachusetts that includes Becket, Heath and Washington. WiredWest manages the municipal broadband, while Whip City Fiber operates the networks as an ISP. Whip City’s gig plan in Westfield costs $70 per month with no contracts, plus equipment is included.

: Some Massachusetts towns have taken fiber internet into their own hands to provide broadband to unserved and underserved areas. Prices and speeds vary by location. One example of this municipal broadband effort can be found in Leverett. Also, check in with WiredWest, a cooperative of towns in western Massachusetts that includes Becket, Heath and Washington. WiredWest manages the municipal broadband, while Whip City Fiber operates the networks as an ISP. Whip City’s gig plan in Westfield costs $70 per month with no contracts, plus equipment is included. Verizon Home Internet: Verizon offers fiber and 5G internet options, but it also maintains its legacy DSL network in some areas that aren’t covered by more modern technology. That means some rural residents may be able to get online with outdated DSL. Connection speeds can vary and may be excruciatingly slow for the $40 monthly price tag. For example, an address I ran in Holyoke maxed out at 15Mbps, which doesn’t even qualify as broadband in the eyes of the FCC. Verizon also requires a $35-per-month phone line. Consider alternatives before signing up for Verizon DSL.

Finally, Starlink, HughesNet and Viasat are the big three names among US satellite internet providers. Satellite has some drawbacks. It can be expensive, and speeds may be slow. Some rural households may have no other satisfactory choice for getting online. Check with wired providers if cable, DSL or even a local fiber company reaches your address. If you settle on satellite, compare contracts, monthly fees and speeds. Starlink doesn’t require a contract and has the potential for higher top speeds than its peers, but it also requires a $599 upfront equipment cost.

Internet breakdown by city in Massachusetts

It’s hard to cover the broadband options of an entire state and still give individual cities the attention they deserve. For that reason, CNET has also put together lists of the best internet providers in towns across the country, including some in Massachusetts. If you don’t see your city below, check back later. We’re working to add more coverage each week.

Cheap internet options in Massachusetts

Some of the cheapest home internet plans in the state come from cable companies Xfinity and Astound. They both offer $25-per-month plans. Xfinity has 200Mbps downloads (equipment not included), while Astound has 300Mbps (modem included). That’s about as cheap as you’ll find for wired broadband, but be prepared for an unwelcome price hike down the line with either company.

A trick for lowering your monthly internet cost is to bundle with an eligible phone plan from Verizon or T-Mobile. That can net you a substantial discount on your home internet bill.

Low-income households eligible for the federal Affordable Connectivity Program can get $30 ($75 on tribal lands) off their monthly internet bill. Most ISPs participate in the program and provide free or cheap options for ACP recipients.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Massachusetts? Plan Starting monthly price Monthly equipment fee Max download speed (Mbps) Astound Broadband $25 None 300Mbps Xfinity $25 $15 (optional) 200Mbps Starry $50 None 200Mbps Spectrum $50 None 300Mbps Verizon Fios $50 ($25 with eligible mobile plans) None 300Mbps T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) None 245Mbps Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) None 300Mbps Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

How to find internet deals and promotions in Massachusetts

The best internet deals and top promotions in Massachusetts depend on what discounts are available during a given period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Massachusetts internet providers, such as Xfinity or Spectrum, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including Whip City Fiber and Starry, tend to run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promotions, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Massachusetts broadband?

Massachusetts clocked a median download speed of around 209Mbps in a recent Ookla speed test report. That was good enough for the Bay State to rank in 14th place in the US. Ookla logged Xfinity as the fastest provider in the state. Xfinity offers a top speed of 2,000Mbps (in some areas) and is the most widely available ISP. FCC data shows speeds of 250Mbps down and 25Mbps up are accessible to over 98% of homes in Massachusetts. Some rural households, however, will still be dealing with DSL or satellite as options. A group of towns in the west have launched municipal fiber projects to bring gigabit speeds to their residents. If you’re looking for small-town life but still need fast internet, check into places like Rowe, Leverett or New Salem.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Massachusetts

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary pricing, availability and speed database that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn't end there. We go to the FCC's website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Massachusetts?

The best Massachusetts ISP for your home will depend on where you live. Xfinity has the widest wired coverage, so chances are good it services your address. That means a variety of plans and affordable introductory rates, but you’ll probably need to budget for equipment rental and can expect the price to go up. Eastern Massachusetts residents should compare with Verizon Fios for fast upload speeds and straightforward plans. Check with cable provider Spectrum if you’re outside Xfinity and Fios territory.

Getting online in rural areas can be a little trickier. You may face less than satisfactory options like satellite internet or DSL. If you’re in a pinch, look at Starlink, which allows you to test-drive the service to see how well it works for you. Some small towns in Massachusetts offer fiber hookups, so do your research if you plan to move to a quiet spot away from the big cities.

Internet providers in Massachusetts FAQs

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Massachusetts? Cable providers Xfinity and Astound Broadband both offer a $25-per-month introductory rate. With Xfinity, that means download speeds of 200Mbps, along with an optional $15-per-month gateway rental. You can skip the rental if you provide your own equipment. Astound has a much smaller coverage area than Xfinity but includes a modem and 300Mbps downloads.

Which internet provider in Massachusetts offers the fastest plan? Quite a few ISPs in Massachusetts offer gig-level home internet, but there aren’t many options for multigig plans. Xfinity’s Gigabit X2 plan with 2,000Mbps downloads is available in some parts of its coverage area, but many locations still max out at 1,200Mbps.

Is fiber internet available in Massachusetts? Verizon Fios has wide fiber internet coverage on the state's eastern side and is notably a top ISP in the Boston metro area. Look to local fiber providers and municipal broadband efforts in other parts of the state.