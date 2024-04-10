Best Internet Providers in Springfield, Massachusetts

What is the best internet provider in Springfield, Massachusetts?

Broadband competition is improving, but there are still many places where few choices, if any, are available outside of a single wired provider. Such is the case in Springfield, Massachusetts, where Xfinity is CNET's pick for the best internet service provider, largely because it is the only wired high-speed provider throughout much of the area.

In fairness, Xfinity stands out for more than just availability. It offers some of the fastest speeds of any cable provider -- up to 2,000Mbps in Springfield, the fastest available in the area -- and is among the cheapest ISPs with speeds up to 150Mbps starting at $25 per month, the cheapest rate for internet in Springfield. Many plans currently come with unlimited data and other perks, though a contract may be required to get the lowest pricing, and a $15 fee may apply if you rent a router.

Spectrum’s cable internet could provide an alternative to Xfinity in Springfield, but with only 2% coverage in the area, I wouldn’t count on it. Fixed wireless internet, on the other hand, is much more widely available from both Verizon 5G Home Internet and T-Mobile Home Internet.

You’ll likely get a bit more speed with Verizon, but both providers offer unlimited data, free equipment rental, no contract requirements and a potential discount for bundling with mobile service. The benefits are tempting, but you’ll want to see what speeds you can get before deciding if either is a suitable substitute for Xfinity.

Our Methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Springfield across many categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Springfield. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Springfield, Massachusetts

Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Xfinity Best internet provider in Springfield, MA Our take - Available to nearly every local household, Xfinity is the obvious, and sometimes only, choice for home internet in Springfield. Customers can choose from a variety of plans with speeds ranging from 150 to 2,000Mbps, but service terms, including fees, data caps and contracts, may vary by plan.

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

Lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

data caps on some plans

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Springfield, MA Our take - Aside from Xfinity, Verizon 5G Home Internet has the best coverage, fastest speeds and lowest pricing on internet in Springfield. Speeds will vary by location, between 50 and 300Mbps or 85 and 1,000Mbps based on the plan you choose, so the overall value will depend on the available speeds at your address. Still, the unlimited data, free equipment, five-year price guarantee and discount for Verizon mobile customers make it an option worth considering. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 545-6781 Check with Verizon Compare Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Pros and Cons Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best internet price guarantee in Springfield, MA Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet might make sense for your home if you’re already a T-Mobile voice customer or want to avoid surprises on your monthly bill. Service includes unlimited data, free equipment and a $10 or $20 discount for qualifying T-Mobile customers. Additionally, the provider pledges to pay your final month’s bill if your internet rate ever goes up. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Compare Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

Springfield, Massachusetts, internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Spectrum

Read full review Cable $50-$80 300-1,000Mbps $7 (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity

Read full review Cable $25-$100 150-1,200Mbps $15 (optional) 1.2TB or none 1 year (optional) 7 Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Springfield

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Springfield depend on what discounts are available during that time period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Springfield internet providers such as Xfinity may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including Verizon 5G Home Internet, Spectrum and T-Mobile Home Internet run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of deals, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Springfield Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Xfinity Gigabit x2

Read full review $100 2,000Mbps 200Mbps None Cable Xfinity Gigabit Extra

Read full review $85 1,200Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Spectrum Internet Gig

Read full review $80 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Xfinity Gigabit

Read full review $70 1,000Mbps 20Mbps None Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet

Read full review $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Springfield, Massachusetts

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Springfield, Massachusetts, FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Springfield? Xfinity is the best internet service provider in Springfield, Massachusetts, due to its broad availability, fast speeds and low introductory pricing. Throughout much of Springfield, Xfinity is the sole wired internet provider.

Is fiber internet available in Springfield? According to the most recent FCC data, fiber internet isn't currently available in Springfield, Massachusetts. Fiber internet is available just to the north in Chicopee, but not within the Springfield city limits.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Springfield? Xfinity has the lowest introductory rate on internet in Springfield at $25 per month for download speeds up to 150Mbps. The plan includes unlimited data (as of this writing), but renting equipment will add $15 to your bill. Other low-cost Xfinity plans start at $35 and $45 per month for speeds up to 300 and 500Mbps, respectively.