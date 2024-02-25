Best Internet Providers in Worcester, Massachusetts

What is the best internet provider in Worcester?

Out of the few broadband providers that serve Worcester, Spectrum is CNET's top pick for most households. Spectrum's network covers most of the area and comes with competitively priced plans and simple service details. Fiber and fixed wireless connectivity are also available at select Worcester addresses through Verizon Fios and T-Mobile Home Internet. Ultimately, the best provider for your home will depend on your location.

Although Xfinity beats its competitors with its low prices and fast speeds in Worcester, serviceability is scarce, with only 2% of addresses being covered by this cable provider -- according to data from the Federal Communications Commission.

For affordability, you'll be better off with either Spectrum or Verizon, both offering $50 base plans. Selco does offer 50 megabits per second for only $40 per month, but its availability isn't much better than Xfinity's. In Worcester, Xfinity's 1.2 gigabit plan is the fastest service, but Selco, Spectrum and Verizon also offer 1 gigabit of speed, varying in cost.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Worcester across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what’s available in Worcester. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month, a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Worcester in 2024

3 Internet providers SORT BY Recommended

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best internet provider in Worcester Our take - Spectrum is the largest internet service provider in Worcester, offering service to over 93% of addresses. This cable giant offers three plans under its network: $50 for 300Mbps, $70 for 500Mbps and $80 for 1,000Mbps. All of Spectrum's plans include a free modem and unlimited data, and you won't have to worry about signing an annual contract. Read full review . . . Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $120 per month Verizon Fios Best fiber internet in Worcester Our take - Though fiber connectivity isn't very accessible in Worcester, Verizon Fios is a great option for residential internet if your household can get it. Verizon Fios offers symmetrical speeds up to 940Mbps, meaning your download and upload speeds will be matched. Plus, there are no data caps, equipment fees or required contracts. Read full review . . . Pros and Cons Pros All Verizon Fios plans are 100% fiber, with symmetrical download and upload speeds

No data caps or allowances on any plans

No term agreements necessary on any plans Cons Low fiber availability for a national company

While Fios and 5G are affordable, LTE and DSL options are pricey Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment with gig service

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Worcester Our take - If Verizon Fios isn't an option at your home, Verizon 5G Home Internet most likely will be -- this provider's fixed wireless coverage is much larger than its fiber coverage. Verizon 5G Home Internet offers speeds up to 1,000Mbps for only $70, but eligible mobile users can save $15-$25 monthly with no additional fees for unlimited data or equipment. Read full review . . . Pros and Cons Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers

Worcester internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Selco Cable/fiber $40-$105 50-1,000Mbps $10 (optional) 400GB-1.5TB None N/A Spectrum Cable $50-$80 300-1,000Mbps Free modem; $5 router None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Verizon Fios Fiber $50-$90 300-940Mbps None None None 7.6 Xfinity Cable $25-$80 200-1,200Mbps $15-$25 gateway rental (optional) None 1 year on some plans 7 Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Worcester? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Xfinity Connect $25 200Mbps $15 (optional) Selco Bronze $40 50Mbps $10 (optional) Verizon Fios 300 $50 300Mbps None Spectrum Internet $50 300Mbps $5 (optional) Verizon 5G Home $50 ($35 for eligible phone customers) 300Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet $60 ($40 for eligible phone customers) 245Mbps None Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Worcester

The best internet deals and top promotions in Worcester depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Worcester internet providers, such as Spectrum and Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide to the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Worcester Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Xfinity Gigabit Extra $80 1,200Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Selco Platinum $105 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps 1.5TB Fiber Spectrum Internet Gig $80 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus $70 ($45 for eligible phone customers) 1,000Mbps 50Mbps None Fixed wireless Xfinity Gigabit $70 1,000Mbps 20Mbps None Cable Fios 1 Gig $90 940Mbps 880Mbps None Fiber Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Worcester

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike with the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites, and mapping information at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

Though the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to "yes" on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Worcester FAQ

What is the best internet service provider in Worcester? Thanks to its wide availability and variety of speeds for customers to choose from, Spectrum is Worcester's best internet provider. As an added bonus, Spectrum's prices include unlimited data and a free modem for no additional charge.

Is fiber internet available in Worcester? Unfortunately, fiber internet is limited in Worcester -- less than 10% of addresses can access it. Verizon Fios is the largest fiber provider in the area, but select households may also be serviceable under Selco's fiber network.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Worcester? Although Xfinity offers the cheapest plan in Worcester, this provider's small coverage in the area means it's an unlikely option at your address. Instead, check out Spectrum or Verizon, which both offer plans starting at $50 per month.