Best Internet Providers in Cheyenne, Wyoming

Bluepeak - Best overall internet provider in Cheyenne Prices: $50 - $100 per month

Speeds: 1,000 - 5,000Mbps

Key Info: Equipment included, no data caps or contracts Check with Bluepeak Broadband Or call to order: 855-360-1463 CenturyLink Fiber - Another option for fiber internet in Cheyenne Prices: $30 - $70 per month

Speeds: 200 - 940Mbps

Key Info: Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included with gigabit tier Check with CenturyLink Or call to order: 844-460-0597 Spectrum - Best availability in Cheyenne Prices: $40 - $70 per month

Speeds: 300 - 940Mbps

Key Info: Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Check with Spectrum Internet Or call to order: 877-719-0552 T-Mobile Home Internet - Best alternative to wired home internet in Cheyenne Prices: $50 per month

Speeds: 72 - 245Mbps

Key Info: Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees Check with T-Mobile Or call to order: 844-283-3219

Like many rural states, Wyoming has struggled to close the digital divide for many of its residents. Research commissioned by the US Department of Education found that 11% of Wyoming’s students didn’t have a home internet connection during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the state still struggles with broadband issues today. Ookla speed test data found that Wyoming ranks ahead of only Alaska with average internet speeds of 93 megabits per second download and 15Mbps upload.

Things look a little better in Cheyenne. Most residents will have access to cable internet from Spectrum, which is a solid (if pricey) choice. About a quarter of the city will also be able to get fiber internet from Bluepeak or CenturyLink -- significantly better options for most people.

Our team considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Cheyenne across various categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.

Our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different tiers of service, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website.

Note that the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what’s available in Cheyenne. The prices referenced within this article’s text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like committing to a contract or bundling with a cellphone plan.

To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Top internet providers in Cheyenne

No matter where you live in Cheyenne, you likely have access to a few decent options for internet: 93% of the city can get 250/25Mbps speeds, compared to 87% of the country as a whole. The ISPs listed below all offer widespread coverage in Cheyenne. You can also enter your address on the FCC’s map to see exactly what’s available to you.

Bluepeak Best overall internet provider in Cheyenne Check availability Or call to order: 855-360-1463 Product details Price range $50 - $100 per month Speed range 1,000 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Equipment included, no data caps or contracts Coverage is limited to eastern neighborhoods in Cheyenne, but if you can get it at your address, Bluepeak’s fiber internet is the best value in Cheyenne. It offers “symmetrical” speeds -- you’ll get upload speeds as fast as download -- making it an ideal choice for people who do a lot of online gaming or videoconferencing. Availability: Bluepeak is available to less than a quarter of Cheyenne residents, with coverage limited to neighborhoods in the north and east sides of the city. Plans and pricing: Bluepeak offers symmetrical speeds of 1,000Mbps for $50 a month, 2,000Mbps for $65 and 5,000Mbps for $100. Fees and service details: A mesh router system is included in the monthly price, and there are no data caps or contracts. Check Bluepeak Broadband availability Or call to order: 855-360-1463

CenturyLink Fiber Another option for fiber internet in Cheyenne Check availability Or call to order: 844-460-0597 Product details Price range $30 - $70 per month Speed range 200 - 940Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included with gigabit tier There are two types of CenturyLink internet connections in Cheyenne: fiber and DSL. If you can get fiber, it’s a no-brainer. CenturyLink Fiber provides upload speeds that are just as fast as download, which is ideal for things like online gaming and videoconferencing, and its prices start at just $30 a month. If you can only get DSL, though, we would only recommend it as a last resort. With these plans, you’ll pay $50 a month for the fastest speed available -- anywhere from 1.5 to 60Mbps in Cheyenne. Availability: CenturyLink is available in 86% of the city, according to FCC mapping data, but only some of Cheyenne’s residents have access to its fiber plans. Its coverage is highest in northeast neighborhoods like Saddle Ridge. Plans and pricing: You can choose between two CenturyLink fiber plans in Cheyenne. You can get 200Mbps download and 200Mbps upload speeds for $30 per month, or 940/940Mbps for $70. Fees and service details: Equipment costs an extra $15 a month on the 200Mbps plan, but you also have the option of using your own modem and router. Equipment is included for free on the 940Mbps plan. Read our CenturyLink review. Check CenturyLink availability Or call to order: 844-460-0597

Spectrum Best availability in Cheyenne Check availability Or call to order: 877-719-0552 Product details Price range $40 - $70 per month Speed range 300 - 940Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Spectrum offers cable internet service throughout most of Cheyenne, and for most people, it will provide plenty of download speed at a decent price. That said, it comes with some significant drawbacks. Like every cable provider, Spectrum has low upload speeds -- just 20 to 35Mbps depending on the plan -- and all Spectrum plans increase by $30 in the second year. (Spectrum doesn’t make upload speeds available online, so you’ll have to call or chat with an agent like we did to find out what you can get at your address.) Because of issues like these, Spectrum has the second-lowest customer satisfaction score of the six internet providers in Wyoming’s region, according to J.D. Power. Availability: Spectrum’s cable internet plans are available to 92% of Cheyenne households. Plans and pricing: There are three Spectrum plans available in Cheyenne: 300Mbps download/20Mbps upload speed for $50 per month, 500/25Mbps for $70 and 1,000/35Mbps for $90. All plans increase by $30 a month after the first year. Fees and service details: Spectrum charges an extra $5 per month for a Wi-Fi router, but you also have the option to use your own. There are no data caps or extra fees, and Spectrum’s internet plans don’t require a contract. Read our Spectrum Internet review. Check Spectrum Internet availability Or call to order: 877-719-0552

T-Mobile Home Internet Best alternative to wired home internet in Cheyenne Check availability Or call to order: 844-283-3219 Product details Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible mobile customers) Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees If you can’t get CenturyLink Fiber and you’re tired of dealing with Spectrum, T-Mobile Home Internet gives you a solid backup option. It uses its network of cellular towers to wirelessly transmit data to a gateway device in your home. The main downside of that kind of connection is that it’s more prone to network congestion during peak hours. But for a household with only one or two people using the internet at once, T-Mobile should give you plenty of speed. Availability: T-Mobile Home Internet is available to 42% of Cheyenne households. Plans and pricing: T-Mobile only has one home internet plan. For $50 a month, you’ll get download speeds between 72 and 245Mbps and upload speeds up to 31Mbps. Fees and service details: T-Mobile's fixed wireless internet comes with no long-term contracts, data caps or hidden fees. You can try it out for 15 days before paying your first bill. Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review. Check T-Mobile availability Or call to order: 844-283-3219

Overview of Cheyenne internet providers Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Bluepeak Fiber $50-$100 1,000-5,000Mbps None None None NA CenturyLink DSL $50 1.5-60Mbps $15 None None 6.7 CenturyLink Fiber $30-$70 200-940Mbps $15 (included on 940Mbps plan) None None 6.7 Mountain West Technologies Fixed wireless $50-$75 30-100Mbps Must provide your own None None NA Rise Broadband Fixed wireless $45 Up to 50Mbps $10 None None 6.2 Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-1,000Mbps $5 (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible phone plan) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Visionary Broadband Fixed wireless $75-$80 50-100Mbps $4 None None NA Show more (4 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data

Other available Cheyenne residential internet providers

There’s a sizable gap between our top four picks and the providers listed below, but these are still worth considering as backup options if you aren’t able to get service with one of our top picks:

Mountain West Technologies: Mountain West Technologies offers fixed wireless service to 26% of Cheyenne residents. There are three plans available: 30/10Mbps for $50 per month, 50/20Mbps for $60 and 100/20Mbps for $75. To get plan information at your address, you'll have to call or email Mountain West directly.

Rise Broadband: With fixed wireless service available in 42% of the city, Rise Broadband is a decent backup option. Download speeds go up to 50Mbps for just $45 per month, but Rise Broadband requires you to rent a modem for $10, effectively making the monthly price $55.

Satellite internet: Primarily used in rural areas without any other options for internet, satellite comes with severe shortcomings: slow speeds, low data caps, high latency and expensive prices. HughesNet and Viasat have long been the main satellite providers in the country; Starlink is a newer competitor that offers faster speeds, lower latency and higher data caps, but there's an upfront equipment cost of $599 and plans start at $120 per month.

Visionary Broadband: This local provider offers fixed wireless service to 27% of Cheyenne residents. There are two plans available: 50/10Mbps for $75 or 100/20Mbps for $80. Equipment costs add on an extra $4 per month.

Davel5957

Pricing info on Cheyenne home internet service

The average price for every starting internet plan in Cheyenne is $50 per month. That’s right around average for a city of Cheyenne’s size, but higher than nearby Denver ($39), Colorado Springs ($44) and Salt Lake City ($45). That said, Cheyenne has access to CenturyLink’s $30 per month fiber internet package -- one of the cheapest high-speed internet plans you’ll find anywhere in the country.

What are the cheapest internet plans in Cheyenne? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Contract CenturyLink $30 200Mbps $15 (optional) None Rise Broadband $45 50Mbps $10 None Bluepeak $50 1,000Mbps None None Mountain West Technologies $50 30Mbps Must provide your own None Spectrum $50 300Mbps $5 (optional) None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 for eligible mobile customers) 245Mbps None None Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data

How fast is Cheyenne broadband?

Cheyenne internet is generally on the slower side. There are five plans available in the city that reach gig speeds -- 940Mbps download -- compared to six in Colorado Springs and eight in Denver, but Bluepeak and CenturyLink have limited coverage and Spectrum, while available almost everywhere, has very low upload speeds. That said, gig speeds are more than enough for most households. With 1,000Mbps of download speed, you could stream Netflix in HD on 200 TVs at the same time.

Fastest internet plans in Cheyenne Provider Max download speed Max upload speed Starting price Data cap Contract Bluepeak 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps $100 None None Bluepeak 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps $65 None None Bluepeak 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps $50 None None Spectrum 1,000Mbps 35Mbps $90 None None CenturyLink 940Mbps 940Mbps $70 None None Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data

What’s the final word on internet providers in Cheyenne?

There are a few “pretty good” options for internet in Cheyenne, but no providers that knock it out of the park. Bluepeak and CenturyLink Fiber are clearly the best options in the area, but they’re not widely available in the city. You can get Spectrum virtually everywhere, but its upload speeds are on the low side, and prices increase by $30 after the first year on all plans. T-Mobile has decent availability and fair pricing, but its speeds are more susceptible to network congestion.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Cheyenne

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

This guide leverages an in-house artificial intelligence tool called RAMP, which is trained on our own writing and uses our database to generate content about specific internet service providers that our writers can use in determining and presenting our picks for a given guide. Check CNET’s AI policy for more information about how our teams use (and don’t use) AI tools.

Because our database is not exhaustive, we go to the FCC’s website to check the primary data for ourselves and make sure we’re considering every ISP that provides service in an area. Plans and prices also vary by location, so we input local addresses on provider websites to find the specific options available to residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of our pre-publication fact-check.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they're paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. To explore our process in more depth, you can visit our How we test ISPs page.

Cheyenne internet FAQs

Which is the best internet service provider in Cheyenne? Bluepeak is the best internet service provider in Cheyenne, with download speeds up to 5,000Mbps and unlimited data. CenturyLink is another good fiber option, with plans starting at just $30 a month for 200Mbps. Spectrum provides cable internet with speeds ranging from 300Mbps to 1,000Mbps, no data cap and no contracts. T-Mobile Home Internet gets up to 245Mbps speeds with unlimited data and discounts for eligible mobile customers.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Cheyenne? The cheapest internet provider in Cheyenne is CenturyLink Fiber. Plans start at just $30 a month for 200Mbps. Equipment adds an extra $15 a month, but you have the option of using your own CenturyLink-compatible modem instead.

Which internet provider in Cheyenne offers the fastest plan? The fastest internet plan available in Cheyenne is offered by Bluepeak, with download and upload speeds up to 5,000Mbps for $100 a month. CenturyLink and Spectrum both offer gig speeds in the area as well.