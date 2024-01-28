Best Internet Providers in Chandler, Arizona

What is the best internet provider in Chandler?

Cox is the best internet service provider overall for most households in Chandler because of its wide coverage area. That said, Quantum Fiber and Verizon 5G Home Internet are also solid picks, depending on what’s available in your area.

We've also found the top options if you're hunting for the lowest prices or the fastest speeds. The cheapest internet in Chandler comes from several different ISPs, starting at $50 monthly. The most widespread $50 option is Cox's 100-megabits-per-second cable or fiber plan. The fastest available internet speed in Chandler is Cox's 2,000Mbps plan. Note that Google Fiber has started to build in Chandler, but it'll take some time before the network is up and running. When it goes live, it'll give Cox some serious competition.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Chandler across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Chandler. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Chandler

Connection Cable, some fiber Speed range 25 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $100 per month Cox Best internet provider in Chandler Our take - Cox has a mixed reputation. It offers gigabit speeds but also tends to be pricey for cable internet. Total coverage puts it in the top spot for Chandler ISPs, but keep an eye out for alternatives like Quantum Fiber, Verizon 5G Home Internet and T-Mobile Home Internet. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 541-1140 Check with Cox Compare Connection Cable, some fiber Speed range 25 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $100 per month Pros and Cons Pros Gigabit speeds available across entire service area

Reasonable data usage terms, no throttling Cons Plans are pricier than other cable internet providers

Steep price increases after first year

Cox gateway device doubles as a public hotspot by default

Unlimited data bundles are a bad value Availability Cox reaches over 93% of homes in Chandler, according to the Federal Communications Commission’s National Broadband Map. The type of technology will vary with your address. Cox has upgraded some neighborhoods to fiber while most are still on the older cable network. Top speeds vary, too. Some homes max out at the 2-gig level while others top out at 1 gig. Plans and pricing The widespread cable plans start at $50 per month for 100Mbps. The top-end 2,000Mbps plans cost $150 per month. Look for the cable gig plan at $110 per month. Typical prices for the fiber plans align with the cable plans, but pricing can vary with location. Some residents may spot special offers for 2-gig fiber service at $100 or 250Mbps fiber at $50 monthly. Fees and service details Scrutinize the details of your chosen plan. Most come with a 1.25TB data cap, but Cox may offer to waive that for fiber customers. There’s a $15-per-month equipment rental option, or you can provide your own gear. Look for a special offer that includes Wi-Fi equipment with Cox fiber plans. A contract isn’t required. Key Info 1.25TB monthly data allowance

lots of plan options

Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Quantum Fiber Best fiber internet in Chandler Our take - Quantum Fiber’s straightforward plans, reasonable prices and gig-level top speed make it a desirable broadband option and a compelling alternative to Cox. The biggest issue is limited availability in Chandler. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 609-6623 Check with Quantum Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Pros and Cons Pros Some of the fastest and most affordable DSL plans you can find

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons DSL speeds can vary wildly based on address and sometimes fall below what the FCC deems as "broadband"

Overall plan selection is limited based on your address Availability While CenturyLink’s DSL network covers much of Chandler, the ISP’s Quantum Fiber offering is scattered around in pockets across the city. Your best bet is to check your specific address. Plans and pricing There are two plans to choose from, at $50 per month for 500Mbps or $75 per month for 940Mbps. Those fiber speeds are symmetrical so you’ll get equally fast uploads. Fees and service details Quantum Fiber doesn’t require a contract, and you won’t have to pay for equipment fees. There are also no data caps. Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best 5G home internet in Chandler Our take - If you desire gig speeds but can’t get Quantum Fiber or don’t want to go with Cox, check into Verizon 5G Home Internet. It delivers speeds up to 1,000Mbps in some parts of town. Compare this with T-Mobile Home Internet, with typical speeds reaching 245Mbps. Here’s what you need to know about 5G home internet. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 545-6781 Check with Verizon Compare Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Pros and Cons Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Availability Verizon’s coverage map shows its 5G Ultra Wideband network reaching all across Chandler. Coverage doesn’t necessarily mean home internet is available. Verizon may limit open slots. Run your address to check. Plans and pricing Verizon offers two plans. The 5G Home plan costs $50 per month with top speeds up to either 100Mbps or 300Mbps, depending on what’s available at your address. The 5G Home Plus plan is $70 per month for top speeds of either 300Mbps or 1,000Mbps. Bundle with an eligible phone plan to bring 5G Home down to as low as $35 per month or 5G Home Plus down to as low as $45 monthly. Fees and service details Verizon’s home internet plans have no data caps, contracts or equipment fees. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless alternative in Chandler Our take - T-Mobile’s 5G home internet plan is a close competitor to Verizon’s. If you’re switching from another provider, consider taking advantage of T-Mobile’s trial period to test the service before you cancel your other ISP. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Compare Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability T-Mobile shows solid coverage with its 5G Ultra Capacity network across Chandler. The company may limit open home internet slots, so check your address for availability. Plans and pricing Expect typical speeds of 72-245Mbps for $60 monthly. Bundle with an eligible phone plan to bring your monthly home internet cost down to as low as $40. Fees and service details There are no data caps, gear fees or contracts. A $35 service charge usually applies when you sign up, but the ISP often dangles a reward card or other bonus to make you feel better. Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Chandler internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink DSL $55 10-100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Cox Cable/fiber $50-$150 100-2,000Mbps $15 (optional) 1.25TB (may be waived for fiber) None 6.2 Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$75 500-940Mbps None None None 6.7 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Other available internet providers in Chandler

AirFiber WISP : Fixed wireless ISP AirFiber includes most of Chandler in its Phoenix metro coverage area. There are two plan options: $50 per month for speeds up to 25Mbps or $60 for up to 50Mbps. AirFiber delivers faster speeds up to a gig in some limited areas. You must contact the ISP to check availability for those higher speed tiers. There are no data caps, hardware fees or contracts. Here’s how fixed wireless compares to other types of broadband.

Fixed wireless ISP AirFiber includes most of Chandler in its Phoenix metro coverage area. There are two plan options: $50 per month for speeds up to 25Mbps or $60 for up to 50Mbps. AirFiber delivers faster speeds up to a gig in some limited areas. You must contact the ISP to check availability for those higher speed tiers. There are no data caps, hardware fees or contracts. Here’s how fixed wireless compares to other types of broadband. CenturyLink : CenturyLink DSL and Quantum Fiber come from parent company Lumen, but the fiber service is superior to the outdated DSL technology. However, CenturyLink’s DSL reaches much of Chandler with speeds up to 100Mbps. A modem lease costs $15 per month, or you can buy outright for $200 or provide your own equipment. There are no data caps. Slow DSL speeds will likely tip you toward Cox or 5G home internet.

: CenturyLink DSL and Quantum Fiber come from parent company Lumen, but the fiber service is superior to the outdated DSL technology. However, CenturyLink’s DSL reaches much of Chandler with speeds up to 100Mbps. A modem lease costs $15 per month, or you can buy outright for $200 or provide your own equipment. There are no data caps. Slow DSL speeds will likely tip you toward Cox or 5G home internet. Phoenix Internet : Fixed wireless ISP Phoenix Internet reaches parts of Chandler with speeds of 15-100Mbps and prices from $60 to $100 per month. Router rental costs $10 monthly, or you can supply your own gear. There are no data caps. Services like this are aimed mainly at rural households or ones that don’t have faster and more affordable wired options.

: Fixed wireless ISP Phoenix Internet reaches parts of Chandler with speeds of 15-100Mbps and prices from $60 to $100 per month. Router rental costs $10 monthly, or you can supply your own gear. There are no data caps. Services like this are aimed mainly at rural households or ones that don’t have faster and more affordable wired options. Satellite internet : Satellite internet from Starlink, Viasat or Hughesnet is often seen as a last resort for rural homes with no other options for getting online. Most Chandler residents will find that cable, fiber or fixed wireless offers faster speeds and more-affordable pricing, but consider satellite if you’re in a tricky location or live in a more remote spot outside the Phoenix metro area.

: Satellite internet from Starlink, Viasat or Hughesnet is often seen as a last resort for rural homes with no other options for getting online. Most Chandler residents will find that cable, fiber or fixed wireless offers faster speeds and more-affordable pricing, but consider satellite if you’re in a tricky location or live in a more remote spot outside the Phoenix metro area. WeLink: Fixed wireless ISP WeLink covers some areas of the Phoenix metro area, including parts of Chandler. WeLink advertises unlimited data and fiber-level gigabit speeds, but it doesn’t share pricing online and asks potential customers to join a waitlist. It’s worth checking out if you’re looking for an alternative to Cox and if Quantum Fiber doesn’t service your home.

Cheap internet options in Chandler

Most home internet plans in Chandler start at $50 per month. That includes the entry-level Cox, Quantum Fiber and Verizon 5G Home Internet plans. Be sure to budget the equipment rental or purchase cost if the gear isn’t included in the price. Phone customers with Verizon or T-Mobile can look into bundling plans to bring down the monthly price of home internet. With Verizon, it can go as low as $35 per month. With T-Mobile, some eligible plans lower your home internet cost to $40 monthly.

The federal Affordable Connectivity Program is available to help low-income households get online cheap or free. Most ISPs participate in the program, and some offer special plans for ACP participants. Check your eligibility to see if you qualify for help.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Chandler? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Cox $50 100Mbps None Quantum Fiber $50 500Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None CenturyLink $55 100mbps $15 (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

How to find internet deals and promotions in Chandler

The best internet deals and top promotions in Chandler depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Chandler internet providers, such as Cox and T-Mobile, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including Quantum Fiber and Verizon 5G Home Internet, tend to run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Chandler broadband?

Cox has upgraded speeds across its coverage area, raising the top tier to 2,000Mbps. That multigigabit speed isn’t yet available everywhere in Chandler. A recent Ookla speed test report shows Cox as the city’s fastest ISP. Chandler’s median fixed internet download speed registered as nearly 255Mbps, placing it above the Arizona state average of about 215Mbps. Chandler compares favorably to Phoenix’s 211Mbps.

What's a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Chandler

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike with the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary pricing, availability and speed database that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information at FCC.gov.

But it doesn't end there. We go to the FCC's website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

Though the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to "yes" on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What's the final word on internet providers in Chandler?

Due to sheer coverage alone, Cox is the big dog among ISPs in Chandler. However, its fiber network doesn’t have nearly the reach of its cable network. Quantum Fiber is a solid choice if it services your address, though it doesn’t offer multigigabit download speeds. If Cox isn’t your cup of tea, consider testing the waters of 5G home internet with Verizon or T-Mobile. Chandler’s home internet scene will go through a major shakeup when Google Fiber’s under-construction network begins to go live in 2024. Until then, expect Cox to continue its domination.

Internet providers in Chandler FAQ

What is the cheapest internet provider in Chandler? Most Chandler ISPs offer plans starting at $50 per month. For Cox’s cable and fiber offerings, that means 100Mbps speeds. One way to get your broadband for less is to bundle an eligible phone plan with T-Mobile or Verizon’s 5G home internet service.

Which internet provider in Chandler offers the fastest plan? Cox’s 2,000Mbps plan is available across much of Chandler, though some neighborhoods still top out at a gig. In areas serviced by Cox’s fiber network, the 2-gig plan comes with 1,000Mbps uploads. The 2-gig cable plans max out at 100Mbps uploads.

Is fiber internet available in Chandler? Fiber isn’t yet widespread in Chandler, but you can find pockets of coverage from Cox and Quantum Fiber. Google Fiber started a network buildout in Chandler in late 2023, which will considerably change the home internet landscape when it begins accepting customers in 2024.