Best Internet Providers in Alabama

What is the best internet provider in Alabama?

AT&T is the best internet provider for most households in Alabama because of its overall network reach and availability of fast fiber plans in some areas. However, AT&T internet service isn’t available everywhere in Alabama, so Spectrum or T-Mobile Home Internet are also solid picks, depending on what you can get at your address.

If you're hunting for the lowest prices or the fastest speeds, we've got those top options as well. With WOW and Xfinity's entry-level cable plans, you'll find the cheapest internet in Alabama at $20 monthly. AT&T Fiber has some of the fastest available internet speeds in Alabama, with plans that top out at 5,000Mbps for downloads and uploads. That high-end service comes at a cost of $250 per month. You'll find it mainly in the larger metro areas.

Best internet in Alabama in 2023

AT&T Best internet provider in Alabama

Price range $55 - $250 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included Fiber vaults AT&T into our top spot for Alabama home internet providers. It has some of the fastest residential speeds in the nation, with plans going up to 5,000Mbps. While AT&T's older and slower DSL network is nowhere near as desirable as fiber, it has the advantage of wider availability. That makes it an option for some homes that can't get a better or faster connection from another ISP. Availability: AT&T's combined fiber and DSL networks cover over 45% of Alabama homes, according to the FCC National Broadband Map. That's the most of any wired provider in the state. AT&T Fiber is weighted to the bigger cities in Alabama, including Mobile and Huntsville. You'll also find it in parts of smaller towns, including Florence and Gadsden. Plans and pricing: AT&T Internet DSL service runs $55 per month for speeds up to 100Mbps, but you may find available speeds are much lower than that, depending on your location. On the fiber side, plans start at $55 per month for 300Mbps up to 5,000Mbps for $250. Most people will find a sweet spot at the $65-per-month 500Mbps or $80-per-month 1,000Mbps level. Speeds are symmetrical. Fees and service details: AT&T's DSL offering has a 1.5TB data cap but requires no contract or equipment fees. AT&T Fiber has no contract or equipment fees and has the added bonus of no data cap. Read our AT&T home internet review.

Spectrum Best cable internet in Alabama

Price range $30- $70 per month Speed range 100 - 1,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Wide coverage and gigabit speed earn Spectrum a nod as one of the best ISPs in Alabama. You'll find some budget-friendly introductory deals, but prices can take an unwelcome jump later. Availability: Spectrum comes in second only to AT&T as Alabama's most widespread wired home internet provider. It's available to nearly 40% of homes, according to the FCC. It covers a good chunk of the state except the southwest corner, including Mobile. Plans and pricing: Spectrum's main plans are 500Mbps for $50 per month or 1,000Mbps for $70 per month. Spectrum doesn't always advertise all of its plans online. You can call to find out if a 300Mbps plan is available for your location. Low-income households that meet eligibility requirements can get a 30Mbps plan for $20 per month or a 100Mbps plan for $30 per month. Fees and service details: One of Spectrum's best qualities is the simple plan terms. There are no data caps, contracts or equipment fees. One of its biggest drawbacks is that a price hike will raise its ugly head once the introductory period runs out. The gig plan, for example, could pop up to $125 per month after the first two years. Read our Spectrum Internet review.

T-Mobile Home Internet Best 5G home internet in Alabama

Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible mobile customers) Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees T-Mobile and Verizon offer a home internet alternative to the usual cable, DSL and fiber suspects. Verizon lists Birmingham as a 5G Home Internet city, but residents in other parts of Alabama should check in with T-Mobile. It's an especially good deal if you're a T-Mobile phone customer and bundle your mobile plan for extra home internet savings. Availability: T-Mobile's 5G Ultra Capacity network can be found across the major metro areas of Alabama, including Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile. Many smaller towns also fall into the coverage zone. Check T-Mobile's map to see if your address is in the service area. Home internet slots aren't always available, and you may be asked to sign up for a waitlist instead. Plans and pricing: There's one plan at $50 per month for typical download speeds of 72 to 245Mbps. Bundling with an eligible phone plan knocks that down to $30 (Go5G Next, Go5G Plus or Magenta Max) or $40 (Go5G, Magenta or Essentials) monthly.

Fees and service details: There are no contracts, equipment fees or data caps. T-Mobile typically charges a $35 service fee when you sign up, but look for a rewards card to take the sting out. Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review.

Google Fiber Best internet provider in Huntsville

Price range $70 - $100 per month Speed range 1,000 - 2,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included Huntsville, Alabama's most populous city, has the good fortune to be serviced by Google Fiber's fast speeds and reasonable plans. If Google Fiber doesn't reach your address, check if AT&T Fiber, a worthy competitor, is available instead. Availability: Google Fiber isn't available in most of Alabama, but Huntsville is an exception. Coverage reaches almost to Bob Wade Lane in the north and down into the Farley neighborhood to the south. Coverage gets patchy around the northwest of the metro area. Plans and pricing: Google Fiber doesn't have the cheapest plans around, but you get a lot for your money. The 1,000Mbps plan costs $70 per month, and the 2,000Mbps plan runs $100 monthly. Either one includes a terabyte of cloud storage. Fees and service details: Google's plans are refreshingly straightforward. Equipment is included, and there are no contracts or data caps. Read our Google Fiber review.

Alabama internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$250 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet DSL $55 Up to 100Mbps None 1.5TB (None for the 100Mbps plan) None 7.4 Brightspeed DSL/Fiber $50-$79 20-940Mbps Varies None None N/A Google Fiber Fiber $70-$100 1,000-2,000Mbps None None None 7.5 Mediacom Cable $25-$70 100-1,000Mbps $14 (optional) 300-6,000GB None 6.4 Spectrum Cable $50-$70 500-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 or $40 with eligible mobile plan) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible mobile plan) 50-300Mbps None None None 7.2 WOW Cable $20-$95 100-1,200Mbps Varies None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $20-$95 75-1,200Mbps $15 (optional) 1.2TB Varies 7 Show more (6 items) Shop Providers

Rural internet options in Alabama

Buzz Broadband : Buzz Broadband is one of those local ISPs that supplies fiber where you might not expect to find it. The ISP services areas of Covington County surrounding Andalusia and Opp, with plans to expand to the north through 2023 and 2024. Speeds range from 200Mbps to 2,000Mbps for $60 to $100 monthly. There are no data caps, contracts or equipment fees.

: Buzz Broadband is one of those local ISPs that supplies fiber where you might not expect to find it. The ISP services areas of Covington County surrounding Andalusia and Opp, with plans to expand to the north through 2023 and 2024. Speeds range from 200Mbps to 2,000Mbps for $60 to $100 monthly. There are no data caps, contracts or equipment fees. Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative : FTC specializes in fiber. It services DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall counties. It began as a telephone cooperative and later expanded into internet service. There are two plans: 400Mbps for $79 per month or 1,000Mbps for $99 with symmetrical speeds. FTC doesn’t accept online orders, so call, email or stop by the ISP’s business office in Rainsville.

FTC specializes in fiber. It services DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall counties. It began as a telephone cooperative and later expanded into internet service. There are two plans: 400Mbps for $79 per month or 1,000Mbps for $99 with symmetrical speeds. FTC doesn’t accept online orders, so call, email or stop by the ISP’s business office in Rainsville. Point Broadband : Point reaches several areas of Alabama, including Baldwin County and the towns of Hazel Green, Lillian, Lake Martin and Opelika. It offers fiber with speeds up to 2,000Mbps or fixed wireless with speeds up to 200Mbps. Here’s how fixed wireless compares to other internet connection types. Point’s plans can be a little confusing to sort through. A $40-per-month 200Mbps fiber plan stays at that low price for just three months before jumping to $65 per month. Your best bet is to run your address and check for offers. Keep an eye on the fine print.

: Point reaches several areas of Alabama, including Baldwin County and the towns of Hazel Green, Lillian, Lake Martin and Opelika. It offers fiber with speeds up to 2,000Mbps or fixed wireless with speeds up to 200Mbps. Here’s how fixed wireless compares to other internet connection types. Point’s plans can be a little confusing to sort through. A $40-per-month 200Mbps fiber plan stays at that low price for just three months before jumping to $65 per month. Your best bet is to run your address and check for offers. Keep an eye on the fine print. Total Radio Services : Many rural homes are serviced by local fixed wireless ISPs. Total Radio Services covers Marshall and Blount counties, focusing on homes that can’t get cable or DSL. Prices start at $35 per month, but speeds are variable based on location.

: Many rural homes are serviced by local fixed wireless ISPs. Total Radio Services covers Marshall and Blount counties, focusing on homes that can’t get cable or DSL. Prices start at $35 per month, but speeds are variable based on location. Weiss Internet : Weiss Internet’s fixed wireless coverage area focuses on Cherokee County but also reaches neighboring counties. Plans start at $55 per month for 3Mbps service and up to $150 monthly for 100Mbps downloads. There is a $150 installation fee. There are no data caps. Weiss also has a very limited fiber presence in Centre, with plans to expand.

: Weiss Internet’s fixed wireless coverage area focuses on Cherokee County but also reaches neighboring counties. Plans start at $55 per month for 3Mbps service and up to $150 monthly for 100Mbps downloads. There is a $150 installation fee. There are no data caps. Weiss also has a very limited fiber presence in Centre, with plans to expand. Satellite internet: The three big US competitors are Starlink, HughesNet and Viasat. Satellite, which can be slow and expensive, is usually a last resort when other ISPs don’t work out. If sheer speed is a priority, look into Starlink, but be prepared for a $599 upfront equipment cost.

Allard Schager/Getty Images

Cheap internet options in Alabama

Many Alabama ISPs have plans in the $50 range, but there are ways to trim that down if the conditions are right. One option is to use T-Mobile or Verizon’s 5G home internet and bundle with an eligible phone plan. That can get your monthly home internet price down as low as $30 with T-Mobile or $35 with Verizon.

Mediacom offers a one-year introductory deal of $25 per month for its 100Mbps cable plan, but you’ll need to either pay a $14-per-month modem rental fee or provide your own. Your price will also go up after the year is out. WOW has a similar deal for $20 per month with an optional $14 modem rental. Xfinity has its version with a $20-per-month 75Mbps plan with an optional $15 equipment rental. Regarding value plans, look for a WOW deal of $50 monthly for a year of gig service.

The federal Affordable Connectivity Program offers eligible households a $30-per-month internet subsidy ($75 on tribal lands). Most ISPs participate in the program to offer free or cheap internet to those who need it. Spectrum, for example, has a no-cost Internet 100 plan for ACP-qualified customers, or you can opt for a discount on faster plans.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Alabama

The best internet deals and top promotions in Alabama depend on what discounts are available during a given period. Most deals are short-lived, but we frequently look for the latest offers.

Alabama internet providers such as Spectrum, WOW and Mediacom may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T Fiber and Google Fiber, tend to run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promotions, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Alabama broadband?

Recent state broadband rankings from Ookla place Alabama in the middle of the pack when it comes to median download speed. Ookla data has Alabama at 185Mbps, with Google Fiber as the state’s fastest provider. Many factors are at play with these rankings, and speed test data can vary considerably. Your speeds can be impacted by the type of connection, network congestion or your Wi-Fi equipment.

FCC data shows most Alabama homes can access broadband speeds of at least 25Mbps down and 3Mbps up. However, only about 33% of households can get 1,000Mbps downloads with 100Mbps uploads. Fiber ISPs are your best bet for that kind of speed, so look to the likes of AT&T Fiber or Google Fiber if you need speedy uploads and downloads. Cable providers like Mediacom and Spectrum can deliver gig downloads but have much slower uploads.

Fastest internet plans in Alabama Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection Type AT&T Fiber $250 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber Google Fiber $70 2,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber WOW $92 1,200Mbps 50Mbps None Cable Xfinity $95 1,200Mbps 35Mbps 1.2TB Cable Mediacom $55 1,000Mbps 50Mbps 3TB Cable Spectrum $70 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Brightspeed Fiber $79 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming all at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Alabama

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we’re considering every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. To evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service, we look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, you can visit our How we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Alabama?

Shopping for an internet provider hinges on which ISPs service your home. There’s a bevy of cable, fiber, DSL, 5G and fixed wireless companies with different coverage areas across Alabama. If available at your address, fiber from AT&T Fiber or Google Fiber is desirable. Otherwise, look to cable providers like Mediacom, WOW or Xfinity for gig speeds, but keep an eye on plan terms and be ready to negotiate if you have a cheap introductory deal expiring.

Internet providers in Alabama FAQs

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Alabama? WOW (notably available in Huntsville and Montgomery) promotional discounts for new customers are some of the best around when it comes to getting your internet for cheap. Take WOW’s recent offering of $20 per month for 100Mbps service. There are some factors to consider, however. The price is good for one year. After that, it will go up to $40 per month. You’ll also need to provide your own modem if you want to bypass the $14-per-month modem rental fee. If you’re in Xfinity’s service area, consider the 75Mbps Connect plan for $20 monthly as an introductory deal. Equipment rental is optional at $15 per month.

Which internet provider in Alabama offers the fastest plan? AT&T Fiber delivers residential speeds of up to 5,000Mbps in some areas. It also has the widest coverage across the state regarding fiber providers. That speed level isn’t cheap. It will cost you $250 per month. That price tag might encourage you to shop around among the slower speed tiers. Check out the best multi-gig internet plans you can get.