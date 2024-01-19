Best Internet Providers in Huntsville, Alabama

What is the best internet provider in Huntsville?

Multiple top-tier internet service providers are available in Huntsville, but AT&T Fiber is CNET's pick as the best ISP overall. AT&T Fiber's local fiber-optic coverage, selection of plans with symmetrical upload and download speeds, simple pricing and record of high customer satisfaction add up to give it a slight advantage over competing Huntsville providers.

Google Fiber is a close second and can’t be beat regarding gig and multi-gigabit speeds. The provider offers the fastest internet plan in Huntsville with speeds up to 8,000 megabits per second, but as a gig-only provider, Google Fiber isn’t the cheapest service around.

If you’re looking for cheap internet in Huntsville, Xfinity and WideOpenWest (WOW) offer plans starting at $20 monthly. You’ll get a little more speed for the price with WOW, but Xfinity offers an internet and TV bundle discount and is available to more homes in the Huntsville area.

To top off your potential broadband options in Huntsville, there’s fixed wireless service from Verizon 5G Home Internet and T-Mobile Home Internet. Verizon is a slightly better deal with faster max speeds, while T-Mobile boasts a broader coverage area. Both providers offer unlimited data, free equipment and a discount for qualifying mobile customers.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Huntsville across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Huntsville. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Huntsville, Alabama

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Huntsville, AL Our take - With a selection of speeds ranging from 300 to 5,000Mbps, straightforward pricing and decent availability throughout much of Huntsville, AT&T Fiber is the best all-around ISP in the area. Service comes with unlimited data and free equipment rental, not to mention the frequent signup bonuses such as free gift cards and contract buyout offers. Read full review . . . Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

no contracts

equipment included

Connection Fiber Speed range 1,000 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $70 - $100 per month Google Fiber Fastest internet provider in Huntsville, AL Our take - Huntsville is one of the few cities with access to Google Fiber internet. Plans range from 1,000 to 8,000Mbps and come with unlimited data, free equipment rental and no contracts. The faster speeds make for a higher starting price than most ISPs, but if you don't mind the premium (but definitely fair) pricing, Google Fiber is the way to go for gig internet. Read full review . . . Connection Fiber Speed range 1,000 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $70 - $100 per month Pros and Cons Pros Speeds start at 1Gbps

No equipment fees, data caps or contracts

Continuing fiber expansion Cons No cheap plan options Fiber network still has room to grow Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,200 Mbps Price range $20 - $95 per month WideOpenWest Best cheap internet provider in Huntsville, AL Our take - WideOpenWest offers the best bang for your buck on speeds up to 1Gbps. Even after the promotional period (1 year) ends, the standard rate will only increase your bill by $15 to $25. Select plans come with a data cap of 1.5TB to 3TB. That's a lot of data, but if you do exceed it, an overage fee of up to $50 may apply. Read full review . . . Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,200 Mbps Price range $20 - $95 per month Pros and Cons Pros Some of the most competitive pricing you'll find for a cable ISP

No contracts, no fear about cancellation fees or being tied to an unwanted plan

30-day money-back guarantee Cons Limited availability, just six states Key Info Good promo prices

no contracts

no contracts

unlimited data on some plans

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Huntsville, AL Our take - Verizon 5G Home Internet adds to the broadband competition in Huntsville with two plans, Home and Home Plus, starting at $50 and $70 per month, respectively. Home speeds range from 50 to 300Mbps, while Home Plus offers a range between 85 to 1,000Mbps. There are no contracts, so trying risk-free is tempting, to see what speeds you can get. Read full review . . . Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Pros and Cons Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Best internet bundles in Huntsville, AL Our take - Cable internet is often the best source for internet and TV bundles, and that's true of Xfinity in Huntsville. The area's (and the nation's) largest cable provider offers a variety of internet speeds and TV packages, plus mobile plans, home phone and home security if you like. Best of all, Xfinity offers a bundle discount for each Xfinity service you add. Read full review . . . Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

Huntsville, Alabama, internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T DSL, fiber $55 DSL, $55-$225 fiber 10-100Mbps DSL, 300-5,000Mbps fiber None None None 7.4 Google Fiber Fiber $70-$150 1,000-8,000Mbps None None None 7.5 Mediacom Cable $35-$70 100-1,000Mbps $14 350-3,000GB None 6.4 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 WideOpenWest Cable $20-$95 100-,1000Mbps $14 (optional) Varies, 1.5TB to unlimited None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $20-$100 75-2,000Mbps $15 (included in most plans) 1.2TB 1-2 years (not required) 7 Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Huntsville? Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee WOW Internet 100 $20 100Mbps $14 (optional) Xfinity Connect $20 75Mbps $15 (optional) WOW Internet 200 $25 200Mbps $14 (optional) Xfinity Connect More $35 200Mbps $15 (optional) Mediacom Prime Internet 100 $35 100Mbps $14 WOW Internet 500 $40 500Mbps $14 (optional) Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None AT&T Internet 300 $55 300Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Show more (5 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Huntsville

The best internet deals and top promotions in Huntsville depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Huntsville internet providers, such as AT&T Fiber, Xfinity and WOW, may offer lower introductory pricing or other incentives for a limited time. Many providers, including Google Fiber and Verizon 5G Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Huntsville

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there: We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Huntsville, Alabama FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Huntsville? AT&T Fiber is the best all-around internet provider in Huntsville. Although not the fastest or the cheapest internet provider in Huntsville, AT&T Fiber offers speeds to accommodate nearly any household, and all plans include unlimited data, free equipment rental and no contract requirements. Other competing Huntsville ISPs may charge for equipment rental and have data caps or, in the case of Google Fiber and Verizon 5G Home, do not offer a similar speed selection.

Is fiber internet available in Huntsville? Huntsville has greater access to fiber-optic internet than most cities nationwide. Nearly three-quarters of Huntsville households are serviceable for fiber internet, according to the most recent FCC data. AT&T Fiber and Google Fiber are the main contributors to the high fiber availability in the area.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Huntsville? WideOpenWest and Xfinity have the lowest introductory rate on home internet in Huntsville at $20 per month for speeds up to 100 and 75Mbps, respectively. As you get into faster speed tiers, WOW emerges as the cheaper provider. For example, speeds up to 200Mbps start at $25 with WOW but $35 with Xfinity. Additionally, WOW offers gig service, up to 1,000Mbps, starting at $50 monthly, whereas Xfinity is slightly more expensive at $60.