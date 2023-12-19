Best Internet Providers in Mobile, Alabama

What is the best internet provider in Mobile?

AT&T Fiber the best internet provider in Mobile, Alabama. The 100% fiber-optic connection offers fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds -- the fastest in Mobile, up to 5,000Mbps -- straightforward pricing, and simple service terms that include unlimited data, free equipment rental and no contract requirements.

Considering the speeds and perks, AT&T Fiber is an excellent value, but it’s not the cheapest internet available in the area. Xfinity has the cheapest internet plan in Mobile, with service starting at $20 per month for download speeds up to 75 megabits per second. Mediacom has the lowest introductory rate on high-speed gig service, starting at $55 monthly.

Technically, Verizon 5G Home Internet could offer cheaper gig internet in Mobile. Its Home Plus plan advertises speeds up to 1,000Mbps at the discounted rate of $45 per month (regularly $70) for qualifying Verizon mobile customers, but actual speeds will vary, between 85 and 1,000Mbps, depending on your location.

T-Mobile Home Internet offers a similar discount for Magenta Max customers but doesn’t match the speed potential of Verizon 5G Home Internet. Service starts at $50 per month, or $30 with the bundle discount, for speeds ranging from 72 to 245Mbps.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Mobile across a number of categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different tiers of service, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what’s available in Mobile. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might be available as well, for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Mobile

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Mobile Our take - AT&T offers fiber and copper-based (DSL) internet in the Mobile area, but it's the fiber service you'll want to consider. AT&T Fiber offers a great plan selection with speeds ranging from 300 to 5,000Mbps, and all plans come with free equipment and unlimited data. Read full review . . . Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Best cable internet in Mobile Our take - Xfinity's cable internet covers more of the Mobile area than AT&T and has a lower starting price at $20 per month for speeds up to 75Mbps. Xfinity's faster speed tiers, ranging from 200 to 1,200Mbps are competitively priced as well but may come with a contract and steep price increase after 12 or 24 months of service. Read full review . . . Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Mobile Our take - Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network spans most of Mobile, but home internet availability will vary by address. If your home is eligible for service, you'll have a choice of two plans: Home, starting at $50 per month for speeds ranging from 50 to 300Mbps or Home Plus, which has a speed range of 85 to 1,000Mbps starting for $70 monthly. Qualifying Verizon mobile customers can get a monthly discount of $15 off Home or $25 off Home Plus. Read full review . . . Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Pros and Cons Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers

Mobile, Alabama internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T DSL, fiber $55 DSL, $55-$250 fiber 10-100Mbps DSL, 300-5,000Mbps fiber None None None 7.4 Mediacom Cable $35-$70 100-1,000Mbps $14 modem rental 350-3,000GB None 6.4 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $20-$85 75-1,200Mbps $15 (included in most plans) 1.2TB or unlimited None required 7 Show more (1 item)

How to find internet deals and promotions in Mobile

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Mobile depend on what discounts are available during that time period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Mobile internet providers such as Xfinity may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T and Mediacom run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of deals, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Mobile

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Mobile FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Mobile? AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Mobile due to its broad fiber coverage, symmetrical upload and download speeds, favorable service terms, and high customer satisfaction. Xfinity is a close second, boasting the best wired internet coverage in Mobile and the cheapest internet plan of any major ISP in the area.

Is fiber internet available in Mobile? Yes. Nearly half of all Mobile households are wired for fiber internet service, according to the FCC. Availability is greatest in the Crichton, Princeton Woods and Navco communities, but fiber service can be found in random neighborhoods throughout Mobile. AT&T is the primary fiber internet provider in the Mobile area.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Mobile? Xfinity has the cheapest internet plan in Mobile, with service starting at $20 per month for speeds up to 75Mbps. Mediacom is another top choice for cheap internet in Mobile, with starting rates of $35 to $55 per month for max download speeds of 100 to 1,000Mbps.