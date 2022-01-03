New solar shingle debuting at CES 2022 can be nailed directly to your roof

GAF

People looking to add rooftop solar to their homes are getting a new option from a company with a long track record in roofing. GAF Energy, sister company to the roofing giant GAF, is expanding its rooftop solar offerings with a new solar shingle garnering awards at CES 2022. The new solar shingle can be incorporated with GAF shingles to create a solar roof that GAF Energy is calling Timberline Solar.

Timberline Solar Energy Shingles can be easily installed with traditional shingles since both are put up with the same tool, a nail gun. That means installation should be faster. A spokesperson said the company has "consistently seen install times that are half that required for rack-mounted solar." Installation is typically the largest expense for residential solar energy systems. Timberline Solar will be cheaper than other solar roofs (about half of what Tesla's solar roof costs) and be comparable to the cost of a new roof with rack-mounted solar panels, a spokesperson said.

The electrical components and wiring are on top of the shingle because of its low profile. This makes for easy access for servicing, the company said. But it also means that while the shingles are less than a quarter of an inch thick, the conduit for the wiring is visible.

GAF shingles go on a lot of roofs (1.4 million each year, the company says). It will be interesting to see if an easy-to-install product paired with such a large network boosts adoption of solar as the company hopes it will.

The product was well received at its launch at CES 2022 on Monday, where it received the Best of Innovation Award for Smart Cities. It also received innovation awards in the smart cities and smart home categories.

