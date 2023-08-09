Timberline Solar Shingles, Jumper Modules Recalled by GAF Energy for Fire Hazard

GAF Energy has recalled two solar products following reports that they can become a fire hazard.

On July 27, the company recalled its TLS-1 jumper modules and the TLS-1 energy shingles that are part of its Timberline Solar product. The company has received one report of a fire, and five reports of thermal incidents resulting in property damage, including damage to the roof deck, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. No injuries were reported, though there were reports of property damage, including damage to the roof deck.

"The safety and satisfaction of our customers are GAF Energy's top priorities," a company representative said in a statement. "We identified an issue and decided to conduct a voluntary recall, repair and testing program for two electrical components -- jumper modules and solar shingle diodes -- in Timberline Solar roofing systems."

The company, which is based in San Jose, California, said it has contacted all affected customers, and is in the process of testing and replacing any affected components.

"As of today, we have completed repairs and replacements for more than 80% of affected roofs," the statement reads. "We are grateful for our homeowners' trust and partnership as we work together to drive the future of clean energy."

According to the CPSC, GAF Energy is replacing all jumper modules and checking the electrical components of each solar shingle for defects, then repairing them free of charge. The company has been remotely shutting off affected systems until the remediation is complete, and owners will be compensated for monetary losses due to the loss of solar energy generation during that time.

Solar shingles, as opposed to solar panels, might not be as familiar a product to many consumers. GAF Energy debuted its Timberline Solar shingles in 2021, and since then, roofers have installed them in 16 states.

As CNET notes in our review of Timberline Solar, such shingles are nailed in like regular asphalt shingles, and sit flat against the roof, with electrical components housed in a conduit on the front of each one. The result is a less obtrusive look than solar panels. The shingles measure about 64 inches by 17 inches by 1 inch, and weigh about 10 pounds.

The other part of the recall affects jumper modules, which are electrical components that transfer energy from the shingles.

The typical wattage of a solar shingle is around 70 watts, but Timberline Solar has a lower wattage per shingle, at just 45 watts, as we note in our review. That's much lower than the average wattage of a solar panel, which is between 250 and 400 watts.

The recalled products were sold as part of solar systems that range in price from $40,000 to $100,000, and were sold via direct sales to and through installing contractors in select states from November 2021 through April 2023.