Face mask hurting you? Here's how to make it more comfortable

Angela Lang/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Many states have started reopening businesses, and in most cases, those businesses are requiring that you wear face coverings when you go out in public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that you wear one when social distancing isn't possible. And now that summer is approaching, you may be wondering how you'll stay comfortable while wearing a mask when the sun is hot and your face is sweating. Fortunately, we have some tips to help keep you comfortable while wearing your covering.

Any mask you buy should fit above your nose and below your chin snugly, but not so tightly that it digs into your face. It also needs to be made from a breathable fabric -- especially if it's multiple layers thick.

Whether you're wearing a homemade face covering or a premade mask, remember you should always wash your hands before putting on the mask and after you remove it. Here's how to keep comfortable while wearing your mask in public.

Headband With Buttons with Matching Mask - Womens Facemask with Matching Headband - Headband with Matching Mask - Cotton Reusable Washable by Sebastianseven https://t.co/3DBXe6rGne pic.twitter.com/gl7NNGJMUr — Sebastianseven (@sebastianseven1) April 27, 2020

Prevent your ears from becoming raw

Ear chafing from wearing masks has become a common complaint due to the elastic rubbing behind your ears. Fortunately, people have gotten creative and started making headbands with buttons to attach the elastic loops around.

If wearing a headband isn't really your style, you can always try the S-ring hook trick. To attach your face mask, take the loops and place them around each U of the hook. Make sure the S-ring is centered on the back of your head when you're wearing the mask. The hook should help your mask fit better around your face since the loops will be pulled snug.

If you don't have an S-ring hook lying around your house, you can find mask hooks on Etsy in different shapes, sizes and designs. Or place a piece of folded tissue between the strap and your ear for cushioning.

Only use 100% cotton face masks and coverings

Many people buy 100% cotton sheets for a reason: to stay cool. And that rule doesn't just apply to sheets -- you should also be on the lookout for face masks made from cotton, as well. The cotton material is considered to have better ventilation and will trap less of the moisture that builds up from breathing and sweating. And since your face mask may have multiple layers, you'll want a material that doesn't restrict your breathing.

There are also certain materials you'll want to avoid, like polyester, which can trap moisture through its water-resistant properties.

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Make it snug, not tight

While you want your mask to fit snugly around your face to help prevent respiratory droplets from escaping or coming in, you don't want it to be so tight that it hurts your face. Also, if it's too tight, that gives you less room to breathe well.

Wear your mask around the house before you leave to make sure you'll be comfortable wearing it for a long period of time, or long enough to go to the grocery store, for example. Adjust as needed while you're at home because the last thing you want to do is take off and readjust your mask while in public.

Change your mask if it feels gross

Now that it's starting to warm up outside, the longevity of your masks throughout the day may be shorter. That's because the mask can cause your face to sweat, creating moisture inside the mask. Once a mask becomes wet, it's no longer useful and should be changed immediately. Therefore, we suggest keeping an extra mask with you when you know you'll be out for a while.

When you get home, you'll need to properly remove your mask and place it in the laundry to be cleaned and ready to use again.

Now playing: Watch this: What you need to know about cleaning and reusing a virus...

Be wary of your face products

If you have dry skin, it's best to put on moisturizer before wearing a mask. This can help prevent skin irritation from where the mask rubs your face. If you have oily skin, you may want to avoid wearing a liquid foundation as that can clog your pores and cause your skin to break out. Not to mention, the foundation can also rub off on your mask, leading to decreased air filtration, making it harder to breathe.

If you have sensitive skin, you may want to forgo wearing makeup under your mask altogether and to cleanse your face before and after wearing a mask.

If whatever covering you're using now still isn't comfortable and secure, here's where you can buy a face mask online. Also, here's where you're expected to wear a face mask in public and what you need to know about making a homemade face mask.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.