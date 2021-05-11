Uber, Lyft will offer free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites

Sarah Tew/CNET

Lyft and Uber will bring you to a COVID-19 vaccination site for free until July 4, as part of President Joe Biden's effort to get shots in the arms of 70% of the US adult population by the holiday, the White House said. Biden will detail the program on a call with governors on Tuesday, as previously reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The ride-sharing companies will promote the free rides through their apps. You'll be able to pick a nearby vaccination site, follow directions to redeem your ride, and then get a ride to take you to and from the site. The feature will launch in the next two weeks, according to the White House.

Neither Uber nor Lyft immediately responded to requests for comment.

