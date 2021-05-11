Free beer, donuts and more: 12 reasons to get your COVID-19 vaccine

LauriPatterson/Getty Images

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Not only will your COVID-19 vaccine assist in protecting you from the virus, but it can get you so much free stuff. Companies, organizations and even local governments are offering incentives to those getting their coronavirus vaccines -- all you need is to show your vaccine card.

These incentives are especially helpful in urging more and more people to get both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna shots, as recent data has shown that some people are skipping the second shot. Though the CDC has pointed out mild side effects that most people experience after the second vaccine shot, it still largely does not compare to actually having COVID-19. If having to get two shots is part of the concern, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine works in just one dose.

Aside from brands offering incentives, some employers are also offering a perk, whether it's paid time off or a cash bonus. Ask your own employer if you aren't sure if there's a perk -- you might be pleasantly surprised. To take advantage of all these perks on offer, you have to do your part and get vaccinated first. Here's everything your vaccine card will get you.

Nationwide perks for getting vaccinated

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme

You can get a free Original Glazed Donut at any Krispy Kreme by showing your vaccination card. As long as you've gotten at least one shot, you can get one free donut per day through the end of 2021.

Budweiser

Those 21 and older can get a free beer from now until May 16 by first registering with Budweiser and then following the prompts to claim it.

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Bring your vaccine card to your local OfficeMax or Office Depot to get it laminated for free. This will keep it intact and in good condition to be carried around as needed. This offer is good through July 25.

Now playing: Watch this: Vaccine passports for COVID-19: How they'll be a part...

White Castle

Bring your vaccine card to your local White Castle for a free dessert-on-a-stick. This deal lasts through May 31.

Uber and Lyft

Both Uber and Lyft are offering assistance to help people get to vaccine centers and pharmacies to get their shots. You can also help out with this effort by donating rides to those in need directly through the companies.

Regional perks for getting vaccinated

New Jersey

New Jersey residents who get their first shot during the month of May can get a free beer at participating breweries. To claim the "Shot and a Beer" offer, you just need to show your vaccination card.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sports tickets

Some sports teams have been rolling out ticket offers for those who have been vaccinated, and there's a good chance more will follow. The Cincinnati Reds are offering $10 tickets to people with proof of at least one shot.

The Cleveland Indians are also offering discounted tickets for select May games. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo just announced a free ticket offer for the New York Yankees and the New York Mets for those who are vaccinated.

Juniors Cheesecake

The Brooklyn location of famed dessert-maker Juniors Cheesecake is offering a mini cheesecake to those who have a vaccination card. The offer is currently good through Memorial Day weekend.

Maryland

The state of Maryland is offering a $100 incentive to state employees who get vaccinated. Employees must be fully vaccinated and show proof to their HR departments. The state is also requiring these people to comply with a booster shot if that becomes necessary.

Connecticut

From May 19-31, you can get a free drink in the state of Connecticut with your vaccination card. You're eligible if you've gotten at least your first shot. Participating restaurants have a set list of drinks that will be included (both alcoholic and nonalcoholic), and food must also be purchased.

Sarah Tew/CNET

West Virginia

Residents of West Virginia between ages 16 and 35 can get a $100 savings bond if they get vaccinated.

Detroit

The city of Detroit is offering a $50 gift card to people who offer rides to those going to get their vaccines. Those who want to do this have to set up the appointments for those who need rides through the Good Neighbor program by calling 313-230-0505.

How to find other perks in your area

Plenty of other businesses are offering incentives to get your vaccine. The best way to find them is to keep tuned in to your local news. Both TV news and newspapers will inform you of what perks you can find in your area. You can also scout places on Facebook, especially if you live in an area that has its own Facebook community for happenings like this.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.