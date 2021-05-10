FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12-15

Sarah Tew/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has gained emergency use authorization to distribute its shots to children aged 12 to 15 across the US. The Food and Drug Administration made the announcement Monday afternoon, calling it "a significant step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic."

"Today's action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic," Janet Woodcock, M.D., acting FDA commissioner, said in a statement.

Read more: When will kids get the COVID-19 vaccine? Here's who else may have to wait

The FDA said it conducted a thorough analysis of the data available.

Pfizer asked for emergency use authorization among children in early April, after finding in its own study that the vaccine was 100% effective among those aged 12-15.

As of May 10, the US has fully vaccinated more than 106.5 million people, or around 32.5% of the population according to data from John Hopkins University. President Joe Biden last week announced a plan for 70% of adults in the US to have at least their first COVID-19 shot by July Fourth.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.