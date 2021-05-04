Biden wants 70% of Americans vaccinated by July Fourth

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

US President Joe Biden has announced a new goal for COVID-19 vaccinations: Having 70% of all adults across the nation with at least one shot by July Fourth, and 160 million Americans fully vaccinated by that date. The pace of vaccination has been slowing, with Biden saying the effort to vaccinate the US is moving into a new phase with three parts: Children, convenience and hesitancy.

"Tens of thousands of Americans are alive today who otherwise wouldn't be had they not had access to a rapid vaccination program," Biden said in a press conference at the White House Tuesday.

The first part will see kids aged 12 to 15 vaccinated once the FDA has approved this. Secondly, to make it more convenient for everyone to get a vaccine, the Biden administration is launching vaccines.gov to help you find the nearest location to get a COVID shot. You can also text your zip code to 438829 and you'll get a text back telling you the nearest vaccination site. Biden added the government would also be shipping more vaccines to rural areas.

To get "those who need more convincing" vaccinated, Biden announced plans to work with large grocery store chains to give customers discounts for getting vaccinated, and plans to work with "major sports leagues" for in-stadium vaccines, discounts on sports merchandise and ticket giveaways.

