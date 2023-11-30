Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs. Apple Watch Ultra: Comparing Each Rugged Watch

Apple debuted the Apple Watch Ultra 2 ($799, £799, AU$1,399) at the company's iPhone 15 event in Sept. 2023. The rugged new watch replaces last year's Apple Watch Ultra.

While the new Ultra looks similar to the original, there are a number of improvements inside the watch that are worth noting. The Ultra 2 has a 3,000-nit screen, which should be noticeably brighter than the original Ultra's 2,000-nit display. The Ultra 2 also includes the new Double Tap gesture, which lets you activate certain controls by tapping your thumb and index finger together without touching the watch's screen.

Watch this: Apple Watch Ultra 2: First Look 04:56

Otherwise this year's Ultra includes many of the same features as the first. This includes a new Night mode that will be on a Wayfinder watch face, which uses an ambient light sensor to activate. Both watches also continue to have an estimated 36-hour battery life.

To see the differences between the original Apple Watch Ultra and the new Apple Watch Ultra 2, we've outlined each watch's specs in the below chart.