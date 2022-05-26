Jif Peanut Butter Recall: How to Check if Your Snack Was Recalled

What's happening Some types of Jif peanut butter have been recalled over potential salmonella contamination, and now the recalls are spreading to other products that contain Jif. Why it matters Salmonella can make you sick, and it can be especially dangerous for children younger than age 5, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. What's next If you recently bought a ready-to-eat snack tray, candy or dessert that contains peanut butter, you can check the FDA's website to see if your food has been recalled.

JM Smucker, which makes Jif peanut butter, recalled several types of peanut butter over the weekend because of potential salmonella contamination.

In response, other foods that contain Jif peanut butter have also been recalled. Fruit and snack trays that contain the potentially contaminated peanut butter as a dip have been recalled by several companies, having been distributed at convenience stores and locations across the country, including Safeway and 7-Eleven. Some chocolate dessert or candy products have also been recalled.

At least f14 people have gotten sick in an outbreak strain of salmonella in 12 different states, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The US Food and Drug Administration said that Jif peanut butter produced at JM Smucker's facility in Lexington, Kentucky, is the likely cause of illness. People who develop salmonella poisoning may experience symptoms such as diarrhea, stomach cramps or fever about 6 hours to 6 days after ingesting the bacteria, according to the CDC, and most people will recover without treatment within a week. But in some people (children younger than age 5, older adults and people with weakened immune systems, for example) salmonella poisoning can lead to more serious illness.

Here's what to know, and how to check if your product has been recalled.

How to check if your peanut butter has been recalled



Peanut butter can sit on your shelf for a while before going bad, so it's important to check your Jif, regardless of when you purchased it. Per the FDA, follow these three steps:

Check if you have Jif peanut butter in your home. Find the lot code on the back of the jar, under the "Best If Used By Date." The code may be next to the "Best If Used By Date" for cups or squeeze pouches. Once you find the code, look at the first four digits. If they're between 1274 and 2140, and if the next three numbers after that are 425, this product has been recalled and you should not eat it.

For a complete list of the Jif peanut butters being recalled, including the type of jar or package it comes in, and descriptions such as creamy, crunchy and reduced fat, you can check the list on JM Smucker's website.

If you have the recalled peanut butter, don't eat it. The FDA also recommends sanitizing any surface that the peanut butter may have touched. If someone in your household has already eaten some and you're concerned they may be sick, contact your health care provider.

How to check your gas station snack tray or pack

Some snack trays including a variety of combinations of apple slices, pretzels, cheese cubes and more have been recalled because they contain recalled Jif peanut butter as a dip. (If you've ever been on a road trip and stopped at a gas station for a snack, think of the snack trays with separate containers for fruit, pretzels and the like.)

If you recently bought a packaged snack that included peanut butter, it may have been recalled. Below are the companies recalling their snacks in response to the Jif recall:

Del Monte is recalling some snack trays that include different combinations of pretzels, cheese, celery, apples and peanut butter (as well as a peanut butter and jelly sandwich) following JM Smucker's recall. If you bought such a package with a 7-Eleven, Circle-K, Get Go or Del Monte brand, check the company's recall for specific information on which packages are included. If you have one of the items, you should dispose of the whole thing, Del Monte says.

Country Fresh is also recalling some fresh fruit snack trays and cups. The company's snacks were distributed in states concentrated on the East Coast and include Snack Fresh, Snack Sensations, Giant, Wegmans and Market32 brands. For specific product information and to see if your snack is included, check the Country Fresh recall.

Taher is recalling some Fresh Seasons brand "power packs," a tray that includes grapes, an egg, cheese, crackers and a cup of Jif peanut butter. The trays were distributed in Minnesota and western Wisconsin, according to the company's recall.

Garden Cut is recalling packages of celery with peanut butter and apple with peanut butter because of the Jif recall. These products were distributed in seven states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Mary's Harvest is recalling some pre-packed apple and peanut butter cups. The cups were distributed in Oregon and Washington, and you can check Mary's Harvest's recall for specific product information.

Albertsons Companies is recalling some fruit and veggie trays because they contain Jif peanut butter, as well as peanut butter cream pie, a chocolate peanut butter cup, trail mix and a jumbo peanut butter chocolate cupcake. The foods were distributed across the US with a variety of brands including Safeway, Eagle, ACME, Pak 'N Save and Shaw's. The specific product information for what's being recalled, as well as photos of food labels, can be found on Albertsons' recall announcement.

Bix Produce Company is also recalling some "Egg and Cheese Curds Power Box" trays and "Egg and Cheese Curds snack box" trays because they contain the recalled Jif. Brand names are Jack & Olive and Created Fresh.

A variety of chocolates and products made by Coblentz Chocolate Company and distributed nationwide were recalled. If you purchased Coblentz products recently, check the company's recall announcement for information about select chocolate foods.

Cargill (brand name Wilbur) also announced a recall of some of its chocolate products that contain Jif peanut butter. Here is the company's announcement and specific product information.

Fudgeamentals announced it is recalling some of its brand as well as its Walmart-brand fudge because it was made with Jif peanut butter. Check the Fudgeamentals recall for product information.

Long story short? Check the FDA's recall list if you recently bought a pre-packaged snack that includes peanut butter.

How to request a replacement product

On JM Smucker's website, you can fill out a form with the appropriate information, and the company says it'll send you a coupon for a replacement product. If you have more than five jars or packs of recalled Jif, you'll have to fill out another form.

You can also call JM Smucker at 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday with questions or concerns.

As for the individual companies that issued recalls because they have products that contain Jif, check each recall announced on the FDA's recall list to see whether you can return the product and how to contact the company if you have additional questions.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.