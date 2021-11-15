Ground chicken patties recalled over possible bone pieces

Cunaplus M.Faba/Getty Images

Innovative Solutions, a US company that makes meat products for local and national grocers, has recalled some raw ground chicken patties over concerns they may contain pieces of bone. The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service posted the recall last week.

Affected products include Trader Joe's Chile Lime Chicken Burgers, which come in a 1-pound box of four patties, produced between Aug. 16 and Sept. 29. The lot codes of the affected products can be found on the USDA's website.

Trader Joe's posted the recall on the company's website last week, including a picture of the chicken burger box. If your box of chicken burgers has an affected lot number, Trader Joe's says to throw away the product or return it to a Trader Joe's location for a full refund.

Innovative recalled the product after receiving some customer complaints that there were bones in the chicken burgers. There have been no reports of adverse events from consuming the recalled products.

Some of Innovative's "spinach feta chicken sliders" are also being recalled "out of an abundance of caution," Innovative President Frank Sorba told CNET. These chicken sliders were sold behind the deli counter at some Kroger stores and aren't available to customers in the freezer aisle.

Kroger didn't immediately respond for comment.

