Get 10% off any Man Crate boxes this week

Deal Savings Price





Got someone who is hard to shop for? Consider getting them a Man Crates box. More of an experience than a gift, each box is packed full of goodies they'll sure to love. Get 10% off any Man Crates when you use code YAYLOVE at checkout. Shipping is free on any orders of $50 or more.

Man Crates are basically real-life loot boxes. They're fun to open, and the receivers are always in for a shock. Boxes come with everything from cocktail kits, hot sauces, meat jerky packs or party essentials. The real fun is for you, the gifter, to watch them open a crate with the included mini crowbar. It's perfect for anyone who enjoys surprises and practical pranks. If you're a true friend, consider getting the Diabolical Duct Tape Cocoon add-on and look for the panic in their eyes.

We've picked out a few of our favorites to help you get the idea train rolling.

Man Crates Looking for a gift for people who enjoy pain with their food? Consider the Hot Sauce Making Crate. With 3 of the worst peppers known to man packed with a pair of chemical-resistant gloves, this crate is not meant for people who still have taste buds.

Man Crates If your recipient is really into outdoor cooking, help take their flavor game to the next level with this Grill Master Crate. It comes with all the necessities, such as a meat tenderizer, thermometer, smoke boxes, wood chips and BBQ sauces.

Man Crates This is kind of a cheat crate because who doesn't love bacon? Maybe there are some folks out there who might not but we are willing to bet there are a few more who would love a chance to try five different kinds of bacon all at once. This crate comes loaded with two kinds of jerky, bacon brittles, bacon seasonings and even a bacon jam.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.