Fulton Fish Market's Subscription Got Me Excited About Seafood Again

Customers can order individual portions to reduce potential food waste

Packaging was efficient and organized

The company prides itself on its sustainability efforts

Generous rewards program and flexible subscription options Cons Can be quite pricey

Avoid the precooked stuff

High shipping costs for live seafood, especially in certain regions

Fresh fish may not be the easiest entree to track down for tonight's dinner, but it's certainly some of the healthiest. Varieties like salmon, sea bass and ahi tuna provide an abundance of lean protein, vitamins and nutrients and can be spun into quick weeknight meals or a dinner party showstopper. But a good seafood selection isn't always easy to come by, which is why online fish markets and seafood subscriptions have become popular.

There are plenty of fish in the sea, and most of them are available to order online. Joey Skladany/CNET

I know this as well as anyone. I crave seafood on the regular, but finding the perfect fish typically requires a trip to the grocery store or market, only to find fish that's overpriced and underwhelming, and that's never a good use of anyone's precious time. So we rely on companies like Fulton Fish Market to do the work for us and hand-select what we assume to be the best of the best.

After testing the trendy fish and seafood delivery service myself, here's everything you need to know.

How Fulton Fish Market works: Choose a la carte or subscription

Fulton Fish Market specializes in the shipment of freshly frozen, live, and prepared seafood. Customers can either create a subscription or shop a la carte.

The process for subscriptions is simple: Add your favorite seafood to your cart, select "Upgrade to Subscription" on the cart page where you'll then choose the delivery frequency, and get up to 20% off in savings on your purchase and every purchase moving forward. You will also have the option to skip or update upcoming orders.

Fulton Fish Market's inventory is sourced from the country's largest fish market, located In New York City. Fulton gets first dibs on some of the best catches in the world, which means the quality and selection are unparalleled.

The fish isn't cheap

One filet of ahi tuna will run you close to $30. Ouch. Fulton Fish Market

I found the seafood delivery service easy, and it delivers on its promise but don't expect deals or bargains. A single 7-ounce filet of quality farmed salmon will cost you about $13. A six-pack of wild Alaskan salmon filets is more like $84, which breaks down to $14 per filet. Other fish, including tuna and swordfish, is even pricier, much of it on par with a higher-end market such as Whole Foods or Wegman's.

Rewards program makes the pricey fish market feel more affordable

Customers can also take part in a generous rewards program that allows customers to accrue five points per $1 spent. You can also earn points by creating a Fulton Finsider account, signing up for their mailing list, and following the market on Instagram. Points can be redeemed for $10 or $15 coupons after reaching 1,000 and 1,500 points, respectively.

Gift subscription boxes and cards are also available, as well as curated bundles with themes like Fulton's Finest Hits, New England Raw Bar and Weeknight Stock Up.

A commitment to sustainability

Fulton Fish Market prides itself on selling sustainable and responsibly sourced seafood. More information on the company's meticulous selection and vetting process can be found here. The sustainability profile explains the difference between farmed and wild seafood and the nuanced impact they have on the environment and underwater ecosystems.

Shipping and delivery

My haul from Fulton Fish Market. Joey Skladany/CNET

Orders ship within one to three business days of purchase and deliver within one to two business days of shipment, excluding Sundays and Mondays. Everything in my order was packaged neatly with no noticeable spillage, drips or defrosting.

All frozen orders over $125 qualify for free shipping. Products arrive on dry ice and need to be stored in a refrigerator or freezer immediately upon arrival, though you don't need to be present to accept the package. Any frozen order under $125 will incur a $20 nationwide shipping charge.

The delivery fee for live fish and seafood orders depends on where you are located. For a detailed map of zones, click here.

What Fulton Fish Market seafood is like

To diversify my a la carte selection, I opted for three different fish filets, as well as precooked king crab legs. Here is how they fared:

King salmon

A generous serving of wild Alaska salmon. Joey Skladany/CNET

This wild salmon filet had enough rich color already that I didn't do much in the way of seasoning. Instead, it went straight into the air fryer with salt, pepper, olive oil and a squeeze of lemon juice, per my usual routine. I was impressed by how much fresher it tasted in comparison to my typical grocery store salmon. It cooked perfectly and had a tenderness that I don't normally get from supermarket fish.

Chilean sea bass

The filet of sea bass was particularly tasty. Joey Skladany/CNET

This was my favorite filet of the bunch -- sweet, succulent, and buttery with delicate flakes that melted in my mouth. If you have an appreciation for the subtle umami flavors that some fish varieties offer, Fulton's sea bass is an excellent pick.

Ahi tuna steak

The tuna filet was thick and most delicious, aside from one fishy bite. Joey Skladany/CNET

I appreciated the size of this ahi tuna steak right off the bat. It wasn't too thick and, as a result, easy to cut into slices to make a perfect poke bowl topper. That said, there was one fatty and fishy bite that was slightly off-putting. It didn't ruin the meal, but I dramatically spit the bite in question into a garbage can.

Wild king crab legs

Joey Skladany/CNET

While the rich and lobster-esque taste was spot on, some of the meat was a bit rubbery and sinewy. This tends to happen when seafood is cooked, frozen and then reheated, but it wasn't a deterrent from melting some butter and dipping my way through wild king crab leg bliss.

Who is Fulton Fish Market good for?

If you're a creature of habit and consistently eat the same things, Fulton Fish Market's subscription program is a wonderful option. There is so much flexibility around modifying orders and delivery times, as well, so you're not locked into a plan that you'll tire from in only a few months. (And if you do, you can pause it!)

This is also a great option for the customer who likes to entertain. Themed boxes take out any of the guesswork when it comes to portion sizes and variety, so all you have to do is cook and serve.

Joey Skladany/CNET

Who is Fulton Fish Market not so good for?

While most fish and seafood aren't difficult to prepare, it's quite expensive. So if you're an amateur chef who is prone to destroying food in the kitchen, there is a chance you may ruin an expensive piece of fish and completely regret your purchase.

If said amateur chef is you, I recommend starting with one of their prepared/ready-to-eat options like crab cakes, shrimp burgers, or smoked salmon. These are great for the guy or gal on the go who doesn't have time or interest to look up recipes or cooking techniques.

Fulton Fish Market is also not great for those on a budget. While the business's products are arguably of a higher quality, the price can be difficult to justify outside of a special occasion.

Final verdict on Fulton Fish Market

For someone like me whose palate bores easily, I was thoroughly impressed by the wide assortment of Fulton Fish Market's offerings. Everything I sampled tasted fresh (for the most part) and a step up from the quality of typical grocery store finds.

While there were a couple of critiques regarding inconsistent texture and moments of fishiness, that is simply the reality of shipping seafood across the country and not consuming it straight from the source. I would recommend the company to anyone who wants to change up or upgrade their current routine.