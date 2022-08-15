Galaxy Z Flip 4 Preorder Quest 2: Still the Best Student Internet Discounts Best 55-Inch TV Galaxy Z Fold 4 Preorder Nintendo Switch OLED Review Foldable iPhone? 41% Off 43-Inch Amazon Fire TV
Wellness Nutrition

Frozen Pizza Recall: Check Your Fridge for Home Run Inn's Meat Pizzas

The company known for its Chicago-style pies is recalling one of its sausage pizzas.
A box of Home Run Inn frozen pizza.
Home Run Inn is recalling this frozen pizza.
Home Run Inn

Home Run Inn Frozen Foods is recalling approximately 13,099 pounds of its frozen meat pizzas. According to a Sunday announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the product "may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal." 

The recall applies to 33.5-ounce boxes of "Home Run Inn Chicago's Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza" with a best by date of Dec. 3, 2022. 

The issue was discovered when customers sent complaints stating that metal was found in the pizza. No confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to eating the product have been made, says the FSIS. 

If you recognize this product in your freezer, check to see if the label, expiration date and other specific information matches that of the recalled product.

Home Run Inn's pizzas aren't the only products that have been recently recalled. Some drinks made by Lyons Magnus, including products from Oatly, Premier Protein and Stumptown, have also been pulled. 

