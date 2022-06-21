Freshpet Recalls One Lot of Its Dog Food Over Salmonella Concerns

Freshpet on Friday said it's recalling one lot of its Freshpet Select Fresh from the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe because the batch may have been contaminated with salmonella.

The 4.5-bag of pet food is only affected by the recall if it has the UPC code 627975011673 with a sell by date of Oct. 29, 2022, (or 10/29/22), Freshpet said its announcement published to the US Food and Drug Administration's website. The code and the date can be found on the bottom of the bag.

The lot may have been sold at some Walmart stores in Alabama and Georgia, the recall said, as well as some retailers including Target in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia. A small portion of the potentially contaminated lot was accidentally shipped out to some states and Puerto Rico after being "designated for destructed," Freshpet said.

According to the company, if you have a recalled bag of food, you should stop feeding it to your dog and "dispose of it immediately." The company also encouraged pet parents to call Freshpet at 1-800-285-0563 if they have the potentially contaminated product. You can reach out on the company's website if you have questions or to request a reimbursement.

Freshpet said it hasn't received any reports of illness or injury related to the recalled product. Salmonella poisoning in dogs can cause decreased appetite, fever, abdominal pain, lethargy, diarrhea and vomiting. Some infected dogs may be otherwise healthy, the FDA-posted announcement said, but can spread the infection to other dogs or humans.

Humans handling salmonella-contaminated food can get sick, and children, older adults and people who are immunocompromised may be at higher risk of getting seriously ill. If you or your dog experience symptoms of salmonella poisoning (in humans, that's often nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever), call your veterinarian or health care provider as appropriate.

