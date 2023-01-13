7 Habits You'll Need to Better Your Mental Health

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season.

It's time we start taking our mental health seriously. Being intentional about valuing your mental health will help you connect deeper with others, reduce anxiety and boost your confidence. There are no downsides.

You don't have to spend thousands of dollars to make simple improvements to your mental health; a couple of habit changes can yield big results. Try adding these seven strategies to your life to upgrade your happiness.

Simple mental health habits to start using today

Make relaxation a routine

Very few things in life are promised, but stress-free times are unfortunately guaranteed. There will be times when you feel overwhelmed or stressed out. However, you can control how you respond to the strain. Implementing relaxation techniques into your daily routine can help you manage stress.

Meditation is a popular way to relax as it can help reach a state of calm, decrease stress and improve your mood. Some people even use music to guide them through their meditation sessions. If meditation isn't your thing, deep breathing, reading or taking a bubble bath are also popular relaxation techniques. No matter how you choose to relax, just make it a habit.

Practice gratitude

Including gratitude in your life is a way to create a positive outlook on your life. More than that, it has tangible benefits for your mental health, including reducing stress, lessening depression symptoms and boosting your mood.

Gratitude is a simple concept, but sometimes difficult to keep up with. In 2023, take time for self-reflection and share your gratitude with the people around you. If you like to journal, regularly write down a list of things you're grateful for.

Value social interaction

Sharing our time with others is sometimes just what we need to boost our mood or change our perspective on things. By making time for friends and family, you will decrease feelings of loneliness and ensure you have an emotional support system at your fingertips. If you can't regularly meet in person, text messages and zoom calls are all meaningful ways to connect with others without actually seeing each other.

The other side of valuing social interaction is knowing when you've had enough. Boundaries are an essential part of mental health that help you from pushing yourself too far. Feel empowered to say no or move plans around when your body tells you to.

Take care of your physical health

Mental health is directly tied to physical health -- one cannot flourish without the other. The three main areas to target for 2023 are sleep, nutrition and exercise.

Let's dig into each target area:

Monitor your social media intake

Our phones are our lifelines. Most of the time, they're beside us, keeping us connected to the outside world through calls, texts and social media. The hours spent scrolling through social media, comparing ourselves to the snapshot of perfection people post, can seriously impact our self-view and stain our mental health. Constant social media use has been linked to worsened anxiety and depression symptoms, feelings of inadequacy and unhealthy sleeping habits.

You can use social media in a way that doesn't deplete your mental health. Use these tactics to make social media work for you:

Put a limit on how long you can spend on social media.

Don't start or end your day with social media.

Use the time you used to spend on social media to do something that brings you joy or relaxation.

Journal your feelings

Journaling is a powerful tool to cope with mental health disorders by working through emotions and channeling thoughts. A 2018 study found that journaling for 15 minutes each day significantly reduced stress and feelings of anxiety. Other research has linked it to helping work through PTSD symptoms or depression.

There is no right or wrong way to journal. Many people journal daily. Others may only journal when stressed or need to work through something. No matter how you use it, journaling is a way you can track your progress and growth throughout the year.

Make yourself laugh

Sometimes, laughter is the best medicine. When you're feeling stressed or down, do things that will make you laugh to reduce anxiety and stress. Watch your favorite TV show or movie to give your mood a boost. Or find the source within yourself. Sing while you're in the shower or dance while cleaning your home. Dancing reduces the stress hormone cortisol in the body.

Improving your mental health is a journey; it doesn't happen overnight. You can make lasting tweaks to your well-being by intentionally adding habits to your routine.

