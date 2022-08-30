Cookies Sold at Target Recalled for Possible Metal Fragments

D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co. is recalling Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies after metal pieces were found in some cookies. The cookies in question were distributed to Target stores nationwide.

The Food and Drug Administration last week said the recall affects the following best-by date, lot numbers and time stamps:

Best-by date of Feb. 21, 2023.

Jug lot number Y052722.

Case lot number Y052722.

Time stamp from 15:00 to 23:00.

UPC code 085239817698.

The cookies are sold in a clear, bear-shaped plastic jug, and the needed information can be found on the back of the container, on the product label, below the nutritional panel.

The FDA urges anyone who purchased the recalled product to stop eating the cookies and to return them to Target for a full refund, or call the company at 888-480-1988 (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET).

