Best Black Friday 2020 treadmill, massage gun, spin bike, and rower deals

2020 will be remembered as a year when home gyms bloomed from the dirt of the pandemic, with rising concerns about working out with others at gyms and fitness studios, which have intermittently closed and opened as coronavirus cases surge across the country.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday present two solid opportunities to beef up your collection of exercise and workout recovery gear for your home gym, like a treadmill, rower, spin bike or massage gun, or pick up a holiday gift such as dumbbells, kettlebells or resistance bands for a fitness-focused friend.

We've identified the best Black Friday sales on exercise gear -- there should be something here for you to consider, whether you have a whole garage for a home gym or just a small corner of a room for workouts.

TRX TRX Systems are a great way to fit a gym into a tiny space. All you need is a door frame to anchor the straps to and you can perform all kinds of workout moves with just your body weight.

One of the top rowing machines around is on sale this Black Friday for $250 off. The Hydrow is like the Peloton of rowing machines -- it has a built-in screen where you can take rowing classes and a premium build. It's also quiet and can be stored upright to save space. Read our Hydrow Rower review.

Myx Fitness While Peloton isn't having any sales this Black Friday, you can get a deal on one of our favorite Peloton exercise bike alternatives, the Myx. This bike delivers a similar experience to the Peloton, with a 21.5-inch screen and original, in-house fitness programming. Use the code BLACKFRIDAY to get $250 off the Myx bike on the company's website. Myx Fitness is also including a free tote bag, water bottle and neck gaiter with purchase and guaranteeing delivery in two to four weeks.

Sarah Tew/CNET I can't say enough good things about massage guns. These high-powered tools pulsate to break up knots and stiffness in your muscles, whether you're feeling sore from your last workout or just tense from, well, living in 2020. For anyone who loves a massage but hasn't been able to get one this year, the Hypervolt is a great gift. It comes with five attachments to target any muscle pain. Looking for more massage guns? Check out the Theragun Black Friday sales.

Amazon Manduka's Pro Yoga Mat is one of the most premium mats out there, and it's tough to find on sale. At Dick's Sporting Goods, you can get $24 off the 71-inch size, or $30 off the 85-inch version. Both are thick, soft, easy to get a grip on and work for more than just yoga. This is the mat I use and I highly recommend it.

James Martin/CNET Withings' digital bathroom scale goes beyond just measuring your weight to providing detailed data on your BMI, body fat, muscle mass, body water, heart rate and bone mass. It's a must-have for any home gym, especially for those who want to lose weight.

Bowflex While not my favorite treadmill of the ones I tested, I can't scoff at this deal for the discontinued Bowflex BXT116 Treadmill. It has all the basic features you need, with a solid build quality. Get it for $1,000 at Best Buy starting on Nov. 28. This deal is available on Saturday, Nov. 28.

