Where to Buy Dumbbells and Kettlebells Right Now

Let’s be honest: The gym environment isn’t for everyone. If you have fitness goals but you’re not a fan of crowded, sweaty spaces then investing in a home gym might be what you need. Why pay exorbitant prices for workouts you can do at home? Buying the right home exercise equipment doesn't have to be expensive. All you need is the right set of dumbbells or kettlebells and you can do virtually any workout you find on YouTube.

The next question: Where can I find the best set of dumbbells without overpaying? The thought of having to scour the internet to find reasonably priced weights can be overwhelming and turn you off from working out at home completely.

I had the time and figured I'd pay it forward by putting together a regularly updated list of all of the places you can either order or preorder dumbbells and kettlebells right now.

Rogue Fitness

Best places to buy dumbbells

CrossFit Rogue Fitness Rogue sells unbranded rubber hex dumbbells available in weights ranging from 2.5 to 125 pounds. If the set you want is sold out, you can get notified when it becomes available again. See at Rogue Fitness

vinyl dumbbells Fitness Factory These vinyl dumbbells are available in lighter weight options ranging from 1 to 15 pounds. The weights that are currently in stock are 1, 3 and 4 pounds; they're inexpensive options. See at Fitness Factory

GetActv GetActv Dumbbells available in weights ranging from 5 to 25 pounds. See at Getactv

Walmart Walmart Neoprene dumbbells available in weights ranging from 2 pounds to 10 pounds. These affordable dumbbells are sold as singles, and most sizes are in stock. See at Walmart

Primo Fitness Primo Fitness Primo has various new and used options for single dumbbells and dumbbell sets for your strength training and exercise needs. See at Primo Fitness

York Barbell York Barbell Rubber hex dumbbells available in weights ranging from 2.5 pounds to 125 pounds. Many of these rubber dumbbell sizes are in stock. See at York Barbell

Where to buy adjustable dumbbells



Adjustable dumbbells are definitely more expensive than a set of fixed-weight dumbbells, but you get a large range of weights for weight training and every workout need. Think of them as a full rack of dumbbells that you typically see in a gym, but in a much more compact size.

NordicTrack NordicTrack Nordic's Select-A-Weight 55-pound dumbbell set adjusts from 10 to 55 pounds. $500 at Nordictrack

Ativafit This is a single 27.5-pound adjustable dumbbell. The weight range adjusts from 5.5 to 27.5 pounds. $100 at Ativafit

Smrtft This set of adjustable dumbbells has weight options that adjust from 5 to 45 pounds. $395 at SMRTFT

Core Home Fitness Core Home Fitness These adjustable dumbbells allow you to change the weight in 5-pound increments, from 5 to 50 pounds. $189 at Core Home Fitness

Where to buy kettlebells



Rogue Fitness Rogue Fitness Rogue has iron kettlebells available in weights ranging from 9 pounds to 203 pounds. All sizes are currently in stock. See at Rogue Fitness

Rogue Fitness Rogue Fitness Rogue Monster Kettlebells are available only in higher weights from 97 to 203 pounds. All options are currently in stock. See at Rogue Fitness

USA Iron USA-Iron Cast-iron kettlebells in weights ranging from 20 to 50 pounds. See at USA-Iron

Bowflex Bowflex The Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell is an adjustable kettlebell that adjusts from 8 to 40 pounds. $120 at Best Buy

Where you can preorder some iron



SMRTFT Smrtft These adjustable dumbbells allow you to adjust the weight from 5 to 80 pounds. $745 at SMRTFT

Other tips for finding what you need

If you can't find what you need online, there are some ways you can get a little more creative.

If you have a store near you that carries workout equipment, like Dick's Sporting Goods or Walmart, you can search "dumbbells" or "kettlebells" and then filter the results to show only those available to pick up in store. If anything is available, you can immediately purchase them online and then go pick them up in the store whenever they're ready.

Online inventory is often different from in-store inventory, especially in large-box retailers like these. You'll also have less competition trying to snag what you need when you're searching locally, rather than nationally. I got lucky finding a set of dumbbells at my local Dick's Sporting Goods, even though they were sold out online. And with many stores offering a curbside pickup option, you don't even have to get out of your car.

You can also try your luck at local discount stores, like Ross, TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Home Goods. I have several friends who were able to score both dumbbells and kettlebells for the same everyday fair prices in the last couple of months. You have to be willing to be flexible as far as size and color go, though -- in stores like these, you typically have fewer options.