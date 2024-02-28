X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our fitness advice is expert-vetted. Our top picks are based on our editors’ independent research, analysis, and hands-on testing. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Where to Buy Dumbbells and Kettlebells Right Now

The best dumbbells and kettlebells are made of high-quality materials and available at affordable prices. Here are our favorites for 2024.

lindsay-boyers
lindsay-boyers
Lindsay Boyers CNET Contributor
Lindsay Boyers is a certified nutritionist and published book author who writes articles and product reviews for CNET's health and wellness section. Her work also appears on mindbodygreen, Healthline, Verywell Health and The Spruce. When she's not actively searching for the best products at the best prices, she's most likely creating new recipes, reading in her hammock or trying to force her cats to love her.
See full bio
Lindsay Boyers
4 min read
gettyimages-1196028283
Getty Images

Let’s be honest: The gym environment isn’t for everyone. If you have fitness goals but you’re not a fan of crowded, sweaty spaces then investing in a home gym might be what you need. Why pay exorbitant prices for workouts you can do at home? Buying the right home exercise equipment doesn't have to be expensive. All you need is the right set of dumbbells or kettlebells and you can do virtually any workout you find on YouTube.

The next question: Where can I find the best set of dumbbells without overpaying? The thought of having to scour the internet to find reasonably priced weights can be overwhelming and turn you off from working out at home completely. 

I had the time and figured I'd pay it forward by putting together a regularly updated list of all of the places you can either order or preorder dumbbells and kettlebells right now.

rogue-dumbbells-h
Rogue Fitness

Best places to buy dumbbells

CrossFit

Rogue Fitness

Rogue sells unbranded rubber hex dumbbells available in weights ranging from 2.5 to 125 pounds. If the set you want is sold out, you can get notified when it becomes available again.

See at Rogue Fitness
Goldens Cast Iron

Golden's Cast Iron Dumbbells

This company typically makes grills and fire pits, but now also produces dumbbells. They're sold as a dumbbell weight set, with weights ranging from 5 to 50 pounds.

See at Golden's Cast Iron
vinyl dumbbells

Fitness Factory

These vinyl dumbbells are available in lighter weight options ranging from 1 to 15 pounds. The weights that are currently in stock are 1, 3 and 4 pounds; they're inexpensive options.

See at Fitness Factory
GetActv

GetActv

Dumbbells available in weights ranging from 5 to 25 pounds.

See at Getactv
Walmart

Walmart

Neoprene dumbbells available in weights ranging from 2 pounds to 10 pounds. These affordable dumbbells are sold as singles, and most sizes are in stock.

See at Walmart
Primo Fitness

Primo Fitness

Primo has various new and used options for single dumbbells and dumbbell sets for your strength training and exercise needs.

See at Primo Fitness
York Barbell

York Barbell

Rubber hex dumbbells available in weights ranging from 2.5 pounds to 125 pounds. Many of these rubber dumbbell sizes are in stock.

See at York Barbell

Where to buy adjustable dumbbells

Adjustable dumbbells are definitely more expensive than a set of fixed-weight dumbbells, but you get a large range of weights for weight training and every workout need. Think of them as a full rack of dumbbells that you typically see in a gym, but in a much more compact size.

NordicTrack

NordicTrack

Nordic's Select-A-Weight 55-pound dumbbell set adjusts from 10 to 55 pounds.

$500 at Nordictrack

Ativafit

This is a single 27.5-pound adjustable dumbbell. The weight range adjusts from 5.5 to 27.5 pounds.

$100 at Ativafit

Smrtft

This set of adjustable dumbbells has weight options that adjust from 5 to 45 pounds.

$395 at SMRTFT
Core Home Fitness

Core Home Fitness

These adjustable dumbbells allow you to change the weight in 5-pound increments, from 5 to 50 pounds.

$189 at Core Home Fitness

Where to buy kettlebells
Rogue Fitness

Rogue Fitness

Rogue has iron kettlebells available in weights ranging from 9 pounds to 203 pounds. All sizes are currently in stock.

See at Rogue Fitness
Rogue Fitness

Rogue Fitness

Rogue Monster Kettlebells are available only in higher weights from 97 to 203 pounds. All options are currently in stock.

See at Rogue Fitness
Amazon

Best Choice Products Kettlebell Set

This three-piece set includes a 5-, 10- and 15-pound kettlebell.

$50 at Amazon
USA Iron

USA-Iron

Cast-iron kettlebells in weights ranging from 20 to 50 pounds.

See at USA-Iron
Golden's Cast

Golden's Cast Iron Kettlebell

These cast-iron kettlebells range from 18 to 79 pounds.

See at Golden's Cast Iron
Bowflex

Bowflex

The Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell is an adjustable kettlebell that adjusts from 8 to 40 pounds.

$120 at Best Buy

Where you can preorder some iron
SMRTFT

Smrtft

These adjustable dumbbells allow you to adjust the weight from 5 to 80 pounds.

$745 at SMRTFT

Other tips for finding what you need

If you can't find what you need online, there are some ways you can get a little more creative.

If you have a store near you that carries workout equipment, like Dick's Sporting Goods or Walmart, you can search "dumbbells" or "kettlebells" and then filter the results to show only those available to pick up in store. If anything is available, you can immediately purchase them online and then go pick them up in the store whenever they're ready.

Online inventory is often different from in-store inventory, especially in large-box retailers like these. You'll also have less competition trying to snag what you need when you're searching locally, rather than nationally. I got lucky finding a set of dumbbells at my local Dick's Sporting Goods, even though they were sold out online. And with many stores offering a curbside pickup option, you don't even have to get out of your car.

You can also try your luck at local discount stores, like Ross, TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Home Goods. I have several friends who were able to score both dumbbells and kettlebells for the same everyday fair prices in the last couple of months. You have to be willing to be flexible as far as size and color go, though -- in stores like these, you typically have fewer options.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.

Fitness Guides

Fitness Equipment
Fitness Accessories
Fitness Tech
Fitness Nutrition