As coronavirus lockdowns lift, what's reopening and restarting: MLB, Disney World, NBA, more

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered almost every aspect of our lives, from how we work to how we buy groceries. It's also lead to the delay or cancellation of several big events, including the Democratic National Convention and college basketball's March Madness tournament. But as lockdown orders slowly start to lift around the world, businesses and institutions are beginning to reopen.
Here are some of the events and businesses that are once again welcoming members of the public, albeit with restrictions in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
- MLB. Baseball is returning with a 60-game season on July 23.
- Disney Parks. Disney's theme parks around the world are following local guidelines to determine when and how to reopen. Some have had to close again following spikes in coronavirus cases.
Walt Disney World reopened on July 11, with social distancing and wellness measures such as temperature screenings and keeping guests six feet apart while lining up for attractions. The Disney Springs shopping complex in Florida began a phased reopening on May 20 with protective measures including capacity and parking limits.
The Downtown Disney shopping and dining area in Anaheim, California, reopened July 9, though bars and indoor portions of restaurants are closed, in line with rules by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Shanghai Disney reopened on May 11 with protocols like attendance limits, social distancing requirements and temperature screenings.
Disneyland Paris also reopened on July 15 with limited attendance and a stronger emphasis on cleaning.
Hong Kong Disneyland said on June 15 it would reopen on June 18 with reduced capacity, enhanced health measures and a new reservation system, but the location closed down again on July 15 following a spike in coronavirus cases in the region. No reopening date has been set.
- Universal Orlando and CityWalk. Universal Orlando reopened on June 5 with safety measures including mandatory face masks, temperature checks and social distancing requirements. CityWalk venues in Orlando have also reopened with limited hours.
Meanwhile, Universal Studios Hollywood remains temporarily closed, while Universal CityWalk there is open on a limited basis.
- Six Flags. The company reopened Frontier City in Oklahoma City on June 5, with limited capacity. Safety measures such as temperature checks and touchless bag checks are in place, and guests and employees are required to wear face masks. Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey, also reopened to the public on July 4.
- SeaWorld Orlando. The park reopened on June 11, with requirements such as face masks, temperature screenings and social distancing protocols.
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. The Florida attraction also opened its doors again on June 11, with safety measures in place.
- US national parks. Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park began reopening in phases on May 18.
- Apple stores. The iPhone maker is reopening some of its stores around the world, with safety measures such as required face coverings for employees and customers, as well as temperature checks. On June 19, Apple said it was once again closing some stores in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina amid spikes in COVID-19 cases.
- NBA. After suspending games in mid-March, on June 4 the NBA's board of governors approved a format for resuming the 2019-2020 season with 22 teams beginning July 30. The games will be played without fans at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
- MGM resorts in Las Vegas. The company has reopened hotels and resorts in the entertainment capital including Luxor, Aria and Mandalay Bay.
