Apple will close some stores again amid coronavirus spikes

Apple plans to temporarily close some of its retail stores again because of spikes of coronavirus cases in some states across the US. The closures, earlier reported by Bloomberg, will impact 11 stores across Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.

"Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas," said an Apple spokesperson. "We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation, and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible."

In March, Apple closed all its retail stores across the country to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The company has since opened some stores, with increased social distancing measures.

US COVID-19 cases passed 2 million last week, and several states are now reporting an increase in cases as lockdown orders ease and businesses begin to reopen. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, told CNN on June 12 that the current surge in new coronavirus cases isn't a second wave.

