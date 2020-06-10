Coronavirus reopenings: How it looks as lockdowns ease around the world

On June 6, delegates at a conference for German political party SPD Dortmund display paper ballots from the windows of their cars. The party is holding its conference, and the assembly of representatives before the local elections, at an open air drive-in cinema in western Germany to minimize the risk of coronavirus infection. Most restrictions on public life in Germany due to COVID-19 have now been lifted.
A store inside the massive Mall of America in Minneapolis, Minnesota, advertises limited hours and limited store capacity on June 10, the first day the mall was open since March. The mall initially planned to reopen on June 1, but the opening date got pushed back due to widespread unrest in the area over the death of George Floyd in police custody.
In the parking lot of the Burnaby Winter Club in Burnaby, Canada, on May 7, kids put on their hockey gear in outdoor, socially distant stalls. The club reopened May 6 for the first time since March 13, though a return to games and full hockey practices appears to still be a ways off.
On May 13 in Charleston, South Carolina, Apple store workers and security guards prepare customers to enter the reopened store. Visitors now have to have their temperatures taken and wear masks in the store. Apple is also reopening some stores in Florida, California, Washington, Hawaii, Oklahoma, Colorado and around the world.
Every other changing room at a store in Dresden, Germany, can be seen cordoned off with tape on May 6 to keep customers apart from one another as they try on clothes. Shopping centers in the state of Saxony were allowed to reopen as of May 5.
On May 6, a customer at a shop in Vitoria in northern Spain tries on shoes with a plastic bag and gloves. Small shops in the area were allowed to open in early May, with clients attended to individually and by appointment.
A worshipper sits in a chapel at Sevilla Cathedral in Sevilla, Spain, on May 11. That's the day the province started the first phase of reducing confinement measures established by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Signs on a commuter train in Wellington, New Zealand, show passengers where to sit to follow social distancing measures. Shopping malls, cinemas, playgrounds and other public spaces reopened starting May 14, the day this photo was taken.
A masked and gloved worker at a beauty salon in Athens, Greece, gives a customer a manicure from behind a plexiglass screen on May 4. That's the day the Greek government gradually started to ease restrictions on citizens' movement and allow retail stores and businesses to operate in stages.
Customers practice social distancing in line at a bike shop in Namur, Belgium, on May 11, the first day of a partial lifting of the lockdown introduced two months earlier to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Before the Markant Uden theater in Uden, Netherlands, welcomed audiences again on June 1, it did a test run with plexiglass screens behind seats and partitions in between them. The theater presents live performances.
Muslims pray at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on May 8, while observing social distancing. The government has allowed mass prayers to resume as part of its move to ease the lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against COVID-19. Before entering the mosque, worshippers get sprayed with disinfectant.
At a gym in Dinslaken, Germany, on May 11, every other treadmill is taped off to keep gym goers from getting too close. As authorities continue to ease lockdown restrictions nationwide, businesses are reopening, tourism is becoming possible again and more children are back in school. At the same time, health experts are monitoring infection rates carefully for signs of any resurgence.
Employees of the Tchip hair salon in northern France carry out a test run on May 8 before officially reopening for business. The test included markers on the floor to keep customers far enough away from one another.
At another French salon, this one in Paris, Finance and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire (left) speaks on May 5 with a hairdresser who prepared his salon for reopening with dividers between shampoo bowls.
A guard outside the Bonarka mall in Krakow, Poland, checks visitors' body temperatures as they enter the shopping center on May 8. Shopping centers across the country have started to reopen after seven weeks of lockdown, but with limits on the number of shoppers allowed in.
In the schoolyard at the Petri primary school in Dortmund, Germany, on May 7, students get a lesson on social distancing from school director Juan Carlos Boeck. The school reopened the week of May 4 for some pupils following lockdown.
At the German Historical Museum in Berlin, a sign on the floor at the entrance to the exhibit "Hannah Arendt and the Twentieth Century" reminds visitors to keep their distance.
The exhibition opens May 11 and traces Arendt's observations on subjects including totalitarianism, anti-Semitism, refugees and the Eichmann trial in Jerusalem. Museums across Germany are beginning to reopen as authorities continue to ease coronavirus lockdown measures.
