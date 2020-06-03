As coronavirus lockdowns lift, what's reopening and restarting: Disney World, NBA, more

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered almost every aspect of our lives, from how we work to how we buy groceries. It's also lead to the delay or cancellation of several big events, including the Democratic National Convention and college basketball's March Madness tournament. But as lockdown orders slowly start to lift around the world, businesses and institutions are beginning to reopen.
Here are some of the events and businesses that are once again welcoming members of the public, albeit with restrictions in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
- Disney Parks and Disney Springs. Walt Disney World is aiming to reopen July 11, with social distancing and wellness measures such as temperature screenings and keeping guests six feet apart while lining up for attractions. The Disney Springs shopping complex in Florida began a phased reopening on May 20 with protective measures including capacity and parking limits. Shanghai Disney reopened on May 11 with protocols like attendance limits, social distancing requirements and temperature screenings.
- Universal Orlando and Universal CityWalk. Universal Orlando is planning to reopen its theme park June 5. Certain venues at CityWalk have reopened with limited hours.
- Six Flags The company will reopen Frontier City in Oklahoma City on June 5, with limited capacity. It'll gradually increase admission numbers throughout the month. Safety measures such as temperature checks and touchless bag checks will be in place. Guests and employees will be required to wear face masks.
- SeaWorld Orlando The park plans to reopen June 11, with requirements such as face masks, temperature screenings and social distancing protocols.
- US national parks. Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park began reopening in phases on May 18.
- Apple stores The iPhone maker is reopening some of its stores around the world, with safety measures such as required face coverings for employees and customers, as well as temperature checks.
- NBA Around three months after suspending games, the NBA's board of governors is reportedly planning to approve resuming without fans on July 31 in Orlando, Florida. Twenty-two teams would each play eight regular-season games, and 16 would play in a postseason that could go into October. Owners will reportedly vote on the plan Thursday, and it will need to be approved by NBA players.
