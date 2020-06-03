CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

CES 2021 plans to be physical Snapchat will no longer promote Trump's account Sega Game Gear Micro 2021 BMW 4 Series Sims 4 cheats Roku Channel launches 100 free live TV channels
Featured Fitness Sleep Healthy Eating Caregiving Personal Care

As coronavirus lockdowns lift, what's reopening and restarting: Disney World, NBA, more

Theme parks and stores begin welcoming the public again, albeit with safety restrictions. Sports are also looking to resume.

Listen
- 01:46
Disney Shanghai

Shanghai Disney has reopened after temporarily closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 Rebecca Fleenor/CNET
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered almost every aspect of our lives, from how we work to how we buy groceries. It's also lead to the delay or cancellation of several big events, including the Democratic National Convention and college basketball's March Madness tournament. But as lockdown orders slowly start to lift around the world, businesses and institutions are beginning to reopen. 

Here are some of the events and businesses that are once again welcoming members of the public, albeit with restrictions in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19. 

Coronavirus updates

Coronavirus reopenings: How it looks as lockdowns ease around the world

See all photos

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.