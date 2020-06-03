As coronavirus lockdowns lift, what's reopening and restarting: Disney World, NBA, more

Rebecca Fleenor/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered almost every aspect of our lives, from how we work to how we buy groceries. It's also lead to the delay or cancellation of several big events, including the Democratic National Convention and college basketball's March Madness tournament. But as lockdown orders slowly start to lift around the world, businesses and institutions are beginning to reopen.

Here are some of the events and businesses that are once again welcoming members of the public, albeit with restrictions in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.