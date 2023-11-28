Who needs Cyber Monday? These Samsung Frame TV Deals Save Up to $1,040 Today

Huge televisions normally look great while they're turned on, but things can sometimes sour when you power them down. You'll find that you're stuck with a boring slab of black plastic that dominates the room and does little more than dust. But not if you own a Samsung Frame TV, because it turns into a work of art when you aren't watching the latest binge-worthy TV show. And now you can get one of your very own and save up to $1,040 in this post-Cyber Monday sale.

Cyber Monday might be coming to an end but there are still plenty of deals to be had if you know where to look -- and we suggest looking no further than this TV. In fact, there are multiple of them with display sizes ranging from 43 inches all the way to 75 inches. And remember that these units are limited in stock and the special prices only have a few hours left, too.

When turned on, these Samsung TVs have plenty to offer. The biggest 75-inch model would normally retail for around $2,998 but Woot has slashed that price to just $1,958 which is a whopping $1,040 off. For that money, you'll get a QLED 4K panel with Quantum HDR support and an anti-reflection finish. There are all the usual smart TV aspects as well, but the real magic comes when this thing is turned off. Designed to be hung on a wall, this TV looks like a picture frame and will display stunning works of art so as to appear like a painting. There are even customizable bezels to make sure that you get the right look for your decor, too.

Looking for something a bit smaller? The smallest model comes in at 43 inches and just $698, but there are size options in between, too.