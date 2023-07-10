The Best High-End TV Is on Sale Now for a Great Price, Starting at $797

If you've been waiting for a sale to pull the trigger on a new high-end TV, your wait could be over. The LG C2 OLED TV, which is my current pick for the best high-end TV for the money, just dropped in price for Amazon's Prime Day sale to levels that either match or come close to its all-time lows.

In my side-by-side comparison tests the C2 was superb, outperforming any non-OLED model and holding its own against other OLED TVs that cost a lot more. It also has just about every important feature I recommend in a high-end TV, including state-of-the-art gaming extras, along with sleek style and all the connections you need. It's a 2022 model, but it performed just as well as the 2023 C3, which costs hundreds more.

The links above lead to Amazon, but the C2 is available at similar pricing from other retailers, including Best Buy. Every size in the C2 series is discounted now with the exception of the 77-inch model, which remains at its standard price of around $2,800.

I can't predict the future but if I had to guess, these will likely be the lowest price available on a TV this good until the Black Friday season, which hits in mid-November.