X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

The Best High-End TV Is an October Prime Day Deal and Cheaper Than Ever

This deal on the 55-inch LG C2 OLED is probably the lowest price you'll see on a TV this good before Black Friday.

David_Katzmaier.jpg
David_Katzmaier.jpg
David Katzmaier Editorial Director -- Personal Tech
David reviews TVs and leads the Personal Tech team at CNET, covering mobile, software, computing, streaming and home entertainment. We provide helpful, expert reviews, advice and videos on what gadget or service to buy and how to get the most out of it.
Expertise A 20-year CNET veteran, David has been reviewing TVs since the days of CRT, rear-projection and plasma. Prior to CNET he worked at Sound & Vision magazine and eTown.com. He is known to two people on Twitter as the Cormac McCarthy of consumer electronics. Credentials
  • Although still awaiting his Oscar for Best Picture Reviewer, David does hold certifications from the Imaging Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Standards and Technology on display calibration and evaluation.
See full bio
David Katzmaier
2 min read
LG C OLED TV
David Katzmaier/CNET

If you've been waiting for a sale to pull the trigger on a new high-end TV, your wait could be over. The LG C2 OLED TV, which is my current pick for the best high-end TV for the money, just dropped in price for Amazon's October Prime Day sale to levels that either match or come close to all-time lows.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

I review TVs for CNET and in my side-by-side comparisons the C2 was superb, outperforming any non-OLED model and holding its own against other OLED TVs that cost a lot more. It also has just about every important feature I recommend in a high-end TV, including state-of-the-art gaming extras, along with sleek style and all the connections you need. It's a 2022 model, but it performed just as well as the 2023 C3, which currently costs $300 more at the sizes listed below.

55-inch LG C2: $1,097
77-inch LG C2: $2,397
83-inch LG C2: $3,897

I can't predict the future, but if I had to guess, the prices on these TVs will likely be the lowest available on any TV this good until the Black Friday season, which hits in mid-November. (To illustrate that point, when I wrote the first version of this story in July, during the year's first Prime Day sale, I said the same thing then and I was wrong: Each of these TVs is $100 cheaper now than it was in July.)

Looking for another size? The three sizes above are the only C2 models currently available at Amazon that I would recommend. The C2 does come in other sizes (namely 42-, 48- and 65-inch) but they're either sold out or only available refurbished. If you're interested in those other sizes sizes I'd recommend going with a C3, and if you can, waiting for prices to fall as we get closer to Black Friday.

Amazon October Prime Day 2023

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

CNET TV Coverage

TV Types

TV Sizes

Streaming & TV Accessories

TV Information