The Best High-End TV Is an October Prime Day Deal and Cheaper Than Ever
This deal on the 55-inch LG C2 OLED is probably the lowest price you'll see on a TV this good before Black Friday.
If you've been waiting for a sale to pull the trigger on a new high-end TV, your wait could be over. The LG C2 OLED TV, which is my current pick for the best high-end TV for the money, just dropped in price for Amazon's October Prime Day sale to levels that either match or come close to all-time lows.
I review TVs for CNET and in my side-by-side comparisons the C2 was superb, outperforming any non-OLED model and holding its own against other OLED TVs that cost a lot more. It also has just about every important feature I recommend in a high-end TV, including state-of-the-art gaming extras, along with sleek style and all the connections you need. It's a 2022 model, but it performed just as well as the 2023 C3, which currently costs $300 more at the sizes listed below.
I can't predict the future, but if I had to guess, the prices on these TVs will likely be the lowest available on any TV this good until the Black Friday season, which hits in mid-November. (To illustrate that point, when I wrote the first version of this story in July, during the year's first Prime Day sale, I said the same thing then and I was wrong: Each of these TVs is $100 cheaper now than it was in July.)
Looking for another size? The three sizes above are the only C2 models currently available at Amazon that I would recommend. The C2 does come in other sizes (namely 42-, 48- and 65-inch) but they're either sold out or only available refurbished. If you're interested in those other sizes sizes I'd recommend going with a C3, and if you can, waiting for prices to fall as we get closer to Black Friday.
