Take $100 Off This Roku Streambar and Wireless Bass Bundle for the Holidays

Looking to upgrade your entertainment space? Adding a soundbar can go a long way in improving your audio, but having the right streaming system is also a major factor in user experience. Amazon is combining the best of both worlds at an affordable price with this incredible bundle. The company has slashed the price of the Roku Streambar and Wireless Bass bundle by $100, meaning you'll pay just $150 while this holiday deal is available.

The Roku Streambar is our favorite smart soundbar on the market and won an Editors' Choice Award this year. It's compact, sounds great for its size and offers Dolby Audio. It also plugs right into your TV's HDMI ARC port, which makes for easy setup. Plus, this soundbar doubles as a media streaming device, adding the Roku interface to your existing TV. It's our favorite streaming interface, hands down. And it streams in 4K resolution. This bundle further sweetens the deal by adding Roku's Wireless Bass subwoofer into the mix, which will enrich the sound quality without distortion. You'll also get a Roku Voice Remote with TV controls, which makes searching for your favorite content a breeze.

This bundle makes a great holiday gift for anyone, especially at this price. But if you're looking for other stocking stuffers to delight your loved ones at an even lower price point, we've got more streaming device options worth checking out, as well as a roundup of gifts under $30.