These 8 Streaming Devices Make Perfect Holiday Gifts in 2023

The days are getting shorter and colder, which means there's no better time to curl up on the couch and binge-watch your favorite movies and shows. That's precisely why a streaming device makes the perfect holiday gift for your friends and loved ones. Even though most smart TVs come packed with a range of streaming services, a dedicated streamer such as a Roku or Fire TV Stick, will definitely improve your experience.

We've reviewed practically every streaming device and major smart TV system on the market today, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Google Chromecast. These add-on streaming devices often have more apps, better search, simpler remotes, and more frequent updates than the smarts built into your TV set, especially if you've got an older model.

We've rounded up a list of the best streaming device gifts for the 2023 holiday season, and the Roku Streaming Stick 4K and the Roku Express 4K Plus are neck and neck in the race for our top overall pick. The Roku Express 4K Plus is normally cheaper than the Streaming Stick 4K, so it's usually our top Roku pick. But sales prices have fluctuated on both of these models, so we generally recommend the cheaper of the two.

That said, Roku faces stiff competition from Amazon, Apple and Google, which also have plenty of streaming stick and streaming box devices to offer.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite Budget streamer Let's get this out of the way first: If you prefer the simplicity of Roku's app-based menus, you might like the Roku Express better. But the Lite trounces the Express in terms of features for the money. This Fire TV Stick's biggest advantage is a remote with built-in voice search and control (the cheapest Roku with a voice remote is the Express 4K Plus), thanks to Alexa. The Fire Stick's remote also doesn't need line of sight to work. If you're looking for a cheaper gift, the Lite is your best streaming device bet. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite review. $18 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Fastest streamer If you're looking for a speedy device, look no further than the newest Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The upgraded 4K Max includes a 2Ghz quad-core processor, support for Wi-Fi 6E connections and 16GB of internal storage. The Max loads 4K content apps almost immediately, and navigating around the system is swift and smooth. The downside to the Max is its Fire TV platform and the fact that ads are featured prominently throughout. We just don't appreciate the TV becoming a giant rotating billboard for content or ads when in screensaver mode. But this is a good choice for the Amazon lover on your list. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best Fire Stick on the market today, and it's worth the extra money over the standard Fire TV Stick 4K. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review. $60 at Amazon$60 at Best Buy