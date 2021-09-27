Best holiday gifts and gadgets for $30 or less

Call these stocking stuffers or just affordable gifts, but we've pulled together some of our favorite items, gadgets and otherwise, available for $30 or less. We've personally tested or used all of these and they're all something we'd like to give -- or receive -- during the holidays, or any other time of year.

Note that pricing and availability of this tech under $30 gift guide were accurate at time of publication, but both are subject to change without notice.

Sarah Tew/CNET Buying for someone who prefers full-size headphones? Priced at around $40, the Tribit XFree Tune have long been our go-to affordable full-size wireless headphones. But there's now an even cheaper model, the XFree Go, that we've seen for as little as $21. At the lower price, you get plusher, more comfortable ear pads, Bluetooth 5.0 and 24 hours of battery life, and a 10-minute charge gives you four hours of playback time. The sound is a little more bass-forward than that of the Tune, but at this price, it's really hard to complain about what you're getting.

Lenovo The Lenovo Smart Clock has long been among one of our favorite "cheap but good" smart home devices when it's on sale (this season, the price seems to be hovering around $40). But if you want to save even more, the new Smart Clock Essential opts for something of a dumbed-down monochrome screen, but this device still delivers the time, temperature and weather, along with full access to Google's voice assistant. The USB-A port in the rear makes it easy to charge devices on your bedside table, too. Read our Lenovo Smart Clock Essential review.

David Carnoy/CNET Surf around on Amazon, and you'll see countless no-name true wireless headphones available for $50 or less (see our favorite tested models under $50). The less you spend, the more challenging it is to get a decent-sounding model, but we've had good luck with the Tranya brand. The Tranya Rimor earbuds started out at $50, but this cool tech gift has since dipped to $30 or less. They have decent sound and an IPX5 water-resistant rating, which means they're sweatproof and can withstand a sustained spray of water. Their charging case is fairly compact and charges via USB-C. At five hours, battery life isn't fantastic, but the earbud charging case does give you three extra charges. At $30, they're a bargain, with larger 10mm drivers than the 6mm found on the similarly priced Tranya T3. For a few bucks more, you can also check out the Tranya T10.

Sarah Tew/CNET Roku's most affordable 4K streamer has a list price closer to $40, but it seems to be perpetually on sale for $29 to $30 more often than not. Despite the tiny size -- and price -- this model delivers all of your 4K streaming needs and pretty much every streaming service under the sun. If it's not under $30 right now, just check back -- it will be again soon.

Lodge We're all cooking at home a lot more these days. And the Lodge Grill Pan is a cheap and easy way to bring the essence of the grilling experience to your stovetop. (Mine gets used at least once a week.)

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Need an easy way to keep an eye on the dog, the baby's nursery or a dozen other far-flung corners of the house? Recently updated and compatible with Amazon's Alexa, version 3 of the Wyze Cam adds better nighttime image quality and a wider field of view. Wyze has also rolled out several software updates in recent months to tighten up this smart device's privacy and security controls. But despite all those upgrades, this camera maintains its predecessor's insanely low price of $26 (including shipping). Read our Wyze Cam (2020) review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET There are plenty of cheap smart plugs out there, but the TP-Link Kasa HS105 is our current favorite. This plug converts any lamp in the dorm or home into one that's voice-controlled via Alexa or Google Assistant. Plus this gadget's trim design leaves the second outlet open for business. (If you're only connecting low-wattage devices like table lamps, note that you can grab a two-pack of the step-down HS103 for the same price.) Buying gifts for someone with a Siri-powered smart home? Opt for the Belkin WeMo Smart Plug instead. Read our TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini review.

Sarah Tew/CNET True story: In my collegiate days, 3.5-inch floppy disks were a thing, and they stored a whopping 1.44 megabytes of data on them. This flash drive costs under $21, and it stores 128GB, the equivalent of almost 89,000 of those floppy disks. This model sports both USB-A and USB-C connectors, so it'll work with any computer out there as well as newer iPad Pro and Mini models.

Wizards of the Coast Some old-school D&D is a nice face-to-face break from the virtual world of video games. The Essentials Kit gives you everything a group of pencil-and-paper adventurers need to get questing, but true beginners can opt for the equally affordable Starter Set instead. (Those already bored with D&D can dip their toes into the world of Gloomhaven with the new $50 Jaws of the Lion set instead.)

More gift ideas

