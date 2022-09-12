Roku Wireless Bass Subwoofer Boosts TV, Soundbar Boom for $130

Roku is best known for its streaming devices and TVs, but it also makes some impressive affordable speakers. One of my favorites is the Roku Streambar a compact soundbar with built-in streaming. In my review, I lauded its ability to make speech and dialog sound better than your TV but lamented its lack of bass. Now there's a new Roku solution to that problem.

The Roku Wireless Bass ($130) is designed to pair with Roku speakers, namely the Roku Streambar, Roku Streambar Pro, Roku Wireless Speakers, or the TCL Roku TV Wireless Soundbar. It offers a slim design, an "easy wireless setup" and can placed up to 30 feet from the TV. It's also $50 less than Roku's existing Wireless Subwoofer.

The subwoofer offers a 5.25-inch front-firing driver with a 60-watt output, and it is a slim 13.7 inches high by 6.7 inches wide and 12.4 inches deep. The "problem," however, is that the Roku Wireless Bass is also the same price as Walmart's compatible Onn Subwoofer... which offers better specs, namely a 10-inch driver and a 150-watt output.

Now playing: Watch this: 7 Tips to Get More Out of Your Roku TV

Although its compact size likely means it's best-suited to smaller spaces, the Wireless Bass is a steal compared to other wireless subwoofers, such as the Polk React Sub ($200) or the rumored Sonos Sub Mini (expected to be under $500). Roku is also offering a bundle with the Streambar for $250, though it's currently cheaper to buy them separately -- the Streambar is on sale for $100.

Separately, Roku also announced a new version of its $30 Roku Express streaming device, as well as the latest software update for its streamers and TVs.