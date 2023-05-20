Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Spend $99 or More at Snake River Farms and Get Free Grill Packs With Your Order

Stock up on all the meat you'll need for your next cookout during this Memorial Day sale.

Three Steakhouse Ribeye steaks from Snake River Farms are displayed on a cutting board.
Snake River Farms

One of our favorite meat delivery services, Snake River Farms, offers plenty of great options including American Wagyu beef, Kurobuta pork, Maine lobster tails and much more, and they're deliver it straight to your door. Right now during the company's Memorial Day sale, you'll get free extras with your order -- just spend $99 to get a free grill pack that includes one pound of ground beef and one pound of hot dogs. And if you spend $199 or more, you'll get two free grill packs. Be sure to use promo code SRFSUMMER to take advantage of this deal.

See at Snake River Farms

Investing in a meat delivery service is a great option for those who don't have a local butcher or a great selection at their local supermarket. And having your meat delivered saves a lot of time, too, allowing you to skip the trip to the store and meal plan in advance. The site is easy to use as well. Just grab whatever meats you want, making sure your order is at least $99, then head to your cart, enter the promo code, and you'll see the free Memorial Day bundle appear at no charge. SRF will ship your selection safely frozen in vacuum-sealed packaging, and your shipping charges will vary based on how soon you want your meat to arrive. Whether you need to stock up for cookout season or haven't tried meat delivery before and want to give it a shot, this is a solid deal.   

