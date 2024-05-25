Snag One of Our Favorite Wi-Fi 6 Routers This Memorial Day For an All-Time Low Price

Upgrade your at-home Wi-Fi experience with one of our favorite Wi-Fi 6 routers. For a limited time during the Memorial Day weekend, our best value pick, the TP-Link Archer AX21, is available for a new-low price of just $63 at Amazon. That's $36.99 off the list price. We don't know exactly when this deal will end, but the limited-time badge on Amazon means it won't be around for long.

Though Wi-Fi 6 has just been supplanted by Wi-Fi 7, routers offering the very newest specs are expensive at present, and there are few devices able to take advantage of the new standard yet, meaning you don't have to rush out to get a Wi-Fi 7-enabled router just yet. Conversely, Wi-Fi 6 has been around for a few years so many of the devices you already own can likely take advantage of the improved speeds it offers over older routers. (The iPhone 11 was the first model to get Wi-Fi 6 support, for example.)

The Archer AX21 is a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router, which means it supports lightning-fast data transfer speeds of up to 1.8Gbps. It's also backward compatible, so you can use it with any previous-gen networks or devices. And it's compatible with Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant, which makes it easy to set up and add other smart devices to your network.

This router uses WPA3 security to keep your network safe from prying eyes, and it supports both server and client VPNs for added protection. What's more, you can expect the router to work just great with any and all ISP including Comcast, Charter, AT&T, Verizon, Xfinity, Spectrum, RCN, Cox, CenturyLink, Frontier and others.

Don't worry if the TP-Link Archer AX21 doesn't hit the spot for you. Our collection of the best Wi-Fi 6 router deals will have you up and running in no time at all.