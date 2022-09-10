Best Wi-Fi 6 Router Deals: Save $28 on Amazon Eero, $20 on TP-Link and $20 on NetGear Routers

Wi-Fi 6 is the latest 802.11 standard. It was updated in 2019 and since then, it's become a standard for next-gen devices. Almost every new phone, computer and television supports Wi-Fi 6, including gaming consoles like Playstation 5. Having Wi-Fi 6 internet in your smart home is the best way to get the fastest speeds and newest features, but you need a compatible wireless router to do that.

There are a bunch of great options for $100 or less, and right now you can score deals on some of our favorite routers for 2022. Check out our list of the best Wi-Fi 6 router deals below.

Amazon This tops our list of best Wi-Fi 6 routers for 2022 for many reasons, and right now, you can save $20 when you buy it on Amazon. The regular price is $100, but you can get it now for $80. This router is great for small- to medium-sized homes.

Best Buy Perfect for small to medium homes up to 1,500 square feet, this modem offers speeds up to 1.8Gbps. It can connect up to 20 different devices at once and boasts a quad-core 1.5GHz processor. It's originally $140, but you can save $20 on this router at Best Buy.

Amazon Another great deal by Netgear, this wireless router is a version of the AX1800. It offers 1.8Gbps speeds and works with any internet provider. You can keep all connected devices secure with antivirus, antimalware and data theft protection with Netgear Armor and Smart Parental Controls.

Amazon Voted one of our favorite Wi-Fi 6 routers for 2022, the Eero can cover a lot of space for those living in a multistory home. Right now, you can save 20% on the router when you order it on Amazon. It offers support for full-width 160MHz channels, allowing the system to move data twice as efficiently to compatible devices.

Walmart The Netgear Nighthawk looks pretty intimidating, and that's because it delivers speeds up to 4.2Gbps speeds. It also has a 1.5GHz triple-core processor for superior performance when you're streaming multimedia across several devices at once. This router is ideal for large homes.