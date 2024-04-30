Snag New and Refurbished OLED TVs From Woot's Affordable Collection

When it comes to picture quality, OLED screens are the best option out there. That's why top-notch OLED models usually carry a hefty cost. If upgrading to an OLED model is important to you, but you're hoping to get one at a more affordable price, one way you can save some cash is to take advantage of refurbished models. Woot currently has refurbished LG OLED 4K TVs you can grab at steep discounts. Prices start at just $767, but these deals are only available now through May 10 while supplies last.

For those looking to go all out with a 77-inch behemoth for a full theatrical experience at home, you can take advantage of discounts on either the 2023 LG B3 OLED TV for $1,387 or the 2022 LG A2 OLED TV for just $1,157. Both models are refurbished but offer a lot of features. If you're looking for a bottom-dollar deal, the B3 model is also available in a 55-inch size for just $767 right now.

A great option for anyone looking for a brand new OLED model is LG's OLED G3, which earned a spot on our roundup of the best TVs you can get in 2024 thanks to its outstanding picture quality. You can currently get the 65-inch model for just $2,137.

Just note that supplies are limited many sizes have already begun to sell out, so we recommend making your selection sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment. If you're a little nervous about buying a refurbished model, rest assured that all refurbished TVs come with a 90-day Woot limited warranty, just in case. (The new model comes with a 1-year warranty from LG.)

We have plenty of other TV deals available for those looking for OLED TVs from different brands or hoping to snag the most affordable models you can grab right now.