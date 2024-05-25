Snag a 50-Inch TCL LED 4K TV for an All-Time Memorial Day Low of $220 at Amazon

With rising costs across the board these days, it's always great news when a coveted item is on sale. If you've been looking for a high-quality and low-budget TV upgrade, this 50-inch TCL LED 4K TV should meet your requirements. It's now on sale just in time for Memorial Day — and it's going for the all-time low price of $220, down from its regular price of $350. That's a savings of 37%.

With a 60hz refresh rate, smart capability, voice control options and Dolby Atmos sound, TCL didn't skimp on features despite this TVs affordable price tag. You'll get detailed images thanks to its LED lighting and 4K resolution while its motion rate technology shows you quick scenes without lag. HDR technology also enhances contrasts and shows bright colors so you can immerse yourself into your favorite content.

If you love gaming and have other gadgets you want to connect, you can easily do so thanks to this TVs 3 HDMI ports. Plus, you get built-in Chromecast and Google TV so you can quickly sift through your favorite options. The TCL offers support for popular streaming platforms such as Netflix for easy at-home binging. For more private TV-watching, you can use Bluetooth pairing so you can use your headphones to watch TV and movies or play games without disturbing your housemates. Finally, you can pair this TCL with Alexa for added voice control options.

At this all-time low price, this deal is likely to go fast. Are you looking for a new TV and not sure if this is the one? We've got a list of TV deals you can peruse before snagging your next TV upgrade.