X
Sign Up for ButcherBox and Get 25% Off Your First Box of Meat

Skip the supermarket and score a discount on top-quality meat, delivered right to your front door.

2 min read
Multiple meats including beef, chicken and fish from ButcherBox are displayed in a pan against a blue background.
ButcherBox/CNET

The convenience of meat delivery services is hard to beat. Rather than making a special trip to the supermarket or your local butcher, services like ButcherBox will instead deliver premium cuts of meat straight to your front door. And right now, ButcherBox is offering a 25% discount on your first box. Just sign up using promo code FB25 at checkout now through April 30. Plus, if you join now, ButcherBox is throwing in free ground beef for a year with every box, saving you even more. 

ButcherBox has something for everyone, including tenders and wings, baby back ribs, filet mignon, ribeye steaks, salmon, scallops, and much more -- even bison. And using ButcherBox is simple and shipping is free on every box. ButcherBox even allows you to personalize your delivery frequency to a schedule that works for your family.

Just follow the link above and you'll find cuts of 100% grass-fed beef, free-range chicken free of antibiotics or hormones and plenty of other delicious products that have all been raised humanely. Select the meat you want from the already-curated options, then take advantage of any add-on deals you want, which makes it easy to snag extras like lobster, pulled pork or chicken nuggets. Then add your promo code and place your order. You'll get recurring deliveries based on your selected shipping until you cancel, but if you're looking for high-quality meat and want to give ButcherBox a try, this is a great offer. 

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
