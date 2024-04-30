Score a $50 Gift Card When You Buy an Already Discounted Hisense U7 TV

Regardless of whether you're seeking a new TV to build out a new entertainment space and watch the big game or you're simply looking to upgrade your old TV, this Hisense U7 Mini-LED ULED 4K Google TV has plenty to offer, especially when it comes to image and sound quality. Plus, it sports a game mode, voice control and more. Now, it comes with a pretty sweet gift card deal too. Regularly $800, this TV is now discounted to $650. When you buy the TV on Best Buy, you can also score a $50 gift card to the NBA store.

This Hisense U7 TV has a screen size of 55 inches and has up to 1,000 nits of brightness. It has Dolby Vision IQ light adjustment and Dolby Atmos surround sound to boost your home theater experience. The TV incorporates Google Assistant for a hands-free experience, so you can control the TV with just your voice when the remote gets lost in the couch cushions. Additionally, this TV includes Dolby Vision Gaming, AMD Free sync Premium Pro, 2.1 channel audio and a 144Hz variable refresh rate, making it a suitable choice for gamers.

